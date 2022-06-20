How to complete End of an Era Chiellini SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can now get a 96-rated End of an Era Giorgio Chiellini from Piemonte Calcio. This card is available as a reward for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

End of an Era cards pay homage to players who are leaving their current club or are about to retire. The devs offer an upgraded version in FIFA 22 to celebrate their career. Chiellini is set to join Los Angeles FC on July 1, leaving Juventus after 17 years with the club.

Compared to his 86-rated original gold version, EA focused this upgrade on Chiellini’s Dribbling (+27), Pace (+23), and Passing (+21), while slightly increasing his Physical (+11), Defending (+9), and Shooting (+8).

If you use this card on your team, you can apply the engine chemistry style to boost End of an Era Chiellini’s Passing (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Pace (+5) and elevate his already high-rated skills.

You’ll have to turn in two different squads to complete this End of an Era SBC: Piemonte Calcio and Serie A TIM. The first segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Piemonte Calcio. The second one must be an 84-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum, no less than one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, plus one player from Serie A.

These two solutions together will cost you roughly 135,600 to 137,200 FUT coins across all available platforms. Building both squads will grant players a premium electrum players pack and a prime electrum players pack.

You have until July 19 to complete this SBC. Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the End of an Era Giorgio Chiellini SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Piemonte Calcio

GK: 80-rated Pau López (Olympique de Marseille)

80-rated Pau López (Olympique de Marseille) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 82-rated Pau Francisco Torres (Villarreal)

82-rated Pau Francisco Torres (Villarreal) CB: 82-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid)

82-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 82-rated Suso Sáez (Sevilla)

82-rated Suso Sáez (Sevilla) CDM: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) CDM: 86-rated TOTW Gabriel Paulista (Valencia)

86-rated TOTW Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) CAM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli) CAM: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) CAM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

Serie A TIM