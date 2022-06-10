How to complete End of an Era Cesc Fàbregas’ objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA is celebrating Monaco’s Cesc Fàbregas’ career with a 91-rated End of an Era version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card was added to the game today and will be given to players as a reward for completing a themed set of objectives.

End of an Era cards are an homage to players who are about to retire. The devs offer an upgraded version in FIFA 22 to celebrate their career. Cesc Fàbregas, however, announced that he will leave Monaco at end of the season but won’t retire.

End of an Era Fàbregas has balanced and high skills compared to his original 76-rated gold version. His Pace (+45) received the biggest upgrade, but his other skills such as his Physical (+27), Defending (+18), Shooting (+16), Dribbling (+16), and Passing (+15) also got a great increase.

All of the objectives have to be done in the Squad Battles or Rivals mode, depending on your preference. You have to win matches for only one of the four tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in just one week.

You’ll have until June 17 to complete this End of an Era Cesc Fàbregas’s set of objectives and earn the card. Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn this special card: