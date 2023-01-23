How to complete End of an Era Bale SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

One of the greatest Welsh players in soccer history, Gareth Bale from Los Angeles FC, received a 93-rated End of an Era card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Jan. 22. The card is available through a squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Bale announced his retirement earlier this month. This End of an Era version is meant to celebrate Bale’s 17-year career, playing for clubs such as Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, and Los Angeles FC.

You’ll notice that the devs greatly increased Bale’s Defending (+17), Physicality (+17), Dribbling (+11), Passing (+11), Pace (+11), and Shooting (+9) when comparing this new card to his original 81-rated gold version. If you already have his World Cup Stories card, the upgrade only varies from one to three points.

To earn End of an Era Bale, you’ll have to complete two squads: 83-rated Squad and 85-rated Squad. The first solution needs to be an 83-rated squad that has at least one card with an overall rating of 85 points minimum. The second one requires just an 85-rated team.

Both squads will amount to around 115,500 to 116,150 FUT coins. Each squad also rewards players with a different players pack, so you’ll receive a small gold players pack and a prime mixed players pack aside from the End of an Era Bale card.

You’ll have until Feb. 20 before this SBC expires. Here are each of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the End of an Era Gareth Bale SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete End of an Era Gareth Bale SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

83-rated Squad

GK: 82-rated Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad) LB: 82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal)

82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) CB: 82-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

82-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr)

82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr) RB: 82-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: 82-rated Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica)

82-rated Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) LM: 83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) RM: 83-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

83-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) CAM: 85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich)

85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) ST: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

85-rated Squad