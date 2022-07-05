How to complete End of an Era Bale SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This is an expensive card but with extremely high-rated skills.

EA added a 98-rated End of an Era version of Gareth Bale from Real Madrid to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on July 3. This card is given to players as a reward for completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

End of an Era cards pay homage to players who are leaving their current club or are about to retire. The devs offer an upgraded version in FIFA 22 to celebrate their careers. Bale left Real Madrid this year to play for Los Angeles FC after nine years with the Spanish club.

Comparing this End of an Era card to Bale’s original 82-rated gold card, players will notice that EA increased his Physical (+26), Pace (+17), Dribbling (+17), Defending (+10), Passing (+15), and Shooting (+14).

The upgrade gives Bale extremely high skills, such as his 99-rated Pace, 98-rated Shooting, 97-rated Passing and Dribbling, and 96-rated Physical. Bale’s only low-rated skill is his 70-rated Defending.

You can further improve his Passing (+2) and Dribbling (+2) skills by applying the engine chemistry style. Doing so will maximize more than five stats, such as his Vision, Agility, Short Passing, and Dribbling.

What you need to do to complete End of an Era Gareth Bale SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to turn in four segments to complete this SBC: Real Madrid, LaLiga, Top Form, and 89-rated Squad. Here’s the list of their conditions and respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable End of an Era Bale card:

SBC Conditions Reward Real Madrid 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Real Madrid. Premium mixed players pack LaLiga 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from LaLiga. Rare mixed players pack Top Form 88-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card. Prime gold players pack 89-rated Squad 89-rated squad with 35 chemistry minimum. Jumbo premium gold players pack

Building all those squads from scratch will cost players around 730,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, 727,350 on Xbox, and 829,100 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. This End of an Era SBC will be available for one whole month, until Aug. 3, which is enough time to craft as many cards as possible and spend fewer FUT coins.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the End of an Era Gareth Bale SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Real Madrid

GK: 83-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton)

83-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton) LB: 89-rated TOTW Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

89-rated TOTW Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) CB: 84-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

84-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) RB: 82-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid)

82-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 84-rated Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint-Germain)

84-rated Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 82-rated Isco Suárez (Chelsea)

82-rated Isco Suárez (Chelsea) LW: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) RW: 82-rated Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

82-rated Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

LaLiga

GK: 91-rated Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid)

91-rated Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) LB: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) RB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CM: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CM: 91-rated Shapeshifters Lars Ricken (HERO)

91-rated Shapeshifters Lars Ricken (HERO) LF: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) RF: 88-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

88-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

Top Form

GK: 95-rated TOTS Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

95-rated TOTS Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) LB: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) CB: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) RB: 90-rated N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

90-rated N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea) LM: 87-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

87-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio) CM: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CM: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) RM: 91-rated Shapeshifters Lars Ricken (HERO)

91-rated Shapeshifters Lars Ricken (HERO) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

89-rated Squad