How to complete End of an Era Agüero SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s menu today. It’s an End of an Era 94-rated version of Sergio Agüero, a striker who plays for Manchester City.
The 32-year-old announced last month that he’ll retire at the end of the Premier League’s 2020-2021 season. EA released this card to celebrate Agüero’s legacy with a Premium SBC version.
Kun Agüero, as he’s mostly known, started his career at Independiente in 2003. Three years later, he moved to Atlético Madrid and won the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup. Agüero finally moved to Manchester City in 2011 and became the team’s all-time top goalscorer in 2017.
EA has generally increased all of Agüero’s skills, including Physical (+13), Pace (+12), Passing (+10), Defending (+7), and Shooting (+4) when you compare this new card to his 89-rated gold version.
If you apply the engine chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+5) and his Dribbling (+5), maximizing many of his skills, such as Balance, Dribbling, Vision, and Short Passing.
Even though this card has incredible stats, the price is too inflated, reaching more than one million FUT coins on PC. This SBC costs around 974,350 FUT coins on PS4, 903,000 on Xbox One, and 1,103,800 on PC.
If you want to complete this SBC, you’ll have to turn in four squads: La Albiceleste, Starting a Dynasty, Hat-Trick King, and Top Form. You have until May 13 to complete these squads
The first solution asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Argentina. The second one requires an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from Manchester City. The third segment asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League. The fourth one requires an 89-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform card.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete End of an Era Sergio Agüero SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
La Albiceleste
- GK: Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal)
- LB: Marcos Acuña 85-rated (Sevilla)
- CB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- CB: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)
- RB: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)
- CM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)
- CM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- CM: Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)
- CAM: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)
- ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)
- ST: Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma)
Starting a Dynasty
- GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)
- LB: Yann Sommer 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)
- CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus)
- RB: Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City)
- CM: Luis Alberto Romero 85-rated (Lazio)
- CM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)
- CAM: Dries Mertens 85-rated (Napoli)
- LW: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)
- RW: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)
- ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)
Hat-Trick King
- GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)
- LB: Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale)
- CB: Kalidou Koulibaly 88-rated (Napoli)
- CB: Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli)
- RB: Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)
- CDM: Joshua Kimmich 88-rated (Bayern Munich)
- CDM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)
- CAM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale)
- LM: Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma)
- RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)
- ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)
Top Form
- GK: Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)
- LB: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)
- CB: Robert Lewandowski 91-rated (Bayern Munich)
- CB: Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- RB: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)
- LM: Sadio Mané 90-rated (Liverpool)
- CM: Allan Loureiro 83-rated (Everton)
- CM: Kevin De Bruyne 93-rated (Manchester City)
- RM: Gareth Bale 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)
- ST: Gabriel Jesus 83-rated (Manchester City)
- ST: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid)