How to complete End of an Era Agüero SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s menu today. It’s an End of an Era 94-rated version of Sergio Agüero, a striker who plays for Manchester City.

The 32-year-old announced last month that he’ll retire at the end of the Premier League’s 2020-2021 season. EA released this card to celebrate Agüero’s legacy with a Premium SBC version.

A club legend in every sense of the word 🏆



A new End of an Era Squad Building Challenge is available to complete in #FUT#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/ZDT82Eop71 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 16, 2021

Kun Agüero, as he’s mostly known, started his career at Independiente in 2003. Three years later, he moved to Atlético Madrid and won the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup. Agüero finally moved to Manchester City in 2011 and became the team’s all-time top goalscorer in 2017.

EA has generally increased all of Agüero’s skills, including Physical (+13), Pace (+12), Passing (+10), Defending (+7), and Shooting (+4) when you compare this new card to his 89-rated gold version.

If you apply the engine chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+5) and his Dribbling (+5), maximizing many of his skills, such as Balance, Dribbling, Vision, and Short Passing.

Even though this card has incredible stats, the price is too inflated, reaching more than one million FUT coins on PC. This SBC costs around 974,350 FUT coins on PS4, 903,000 on Xbox One, and 1,103,800 on PC.

If you want to complete this SBC, you’ll have to turn in four squads: La Albiceleste, Starting a Dynasty, Hat-Trick King, and Top Form. You have until May 13 to complete these squads

The first solution asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Argentina. The second one requires an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from Manchester City. The third segment asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League. The fourth one requires an 89-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete End of an Era Sergio Agüero SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

La Albiceleste

GK: Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal)

Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal) LB: Marcos Acuña 85-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 85-rated (Sevilla) CB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RB: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea) CM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona) CM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)

Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal) CAM: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma) ST: Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma)

Starting a Dynasty

GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) LB: Yann Sommer 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus) RB: Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City)

Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City) CM: Luis Alberto Romero 85-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto Romero 85-rated (Lazio) CM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)

Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Dries Mertens 85-rated (Napoli)

Dries Mertens 85-rated (Napoli) LW: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) RW: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Hat-Trick King

GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) LB: Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale) CB: Kalidou Koulibaly 88-rated (Napoli)

Kalidou Koulibaly 88-rated (Napoli) CB: Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli)

Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli) RB: Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: Joshua Kimmich 88-rated (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich 88-rated (Bayern Munich) CDM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)

Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale) LM: Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma)

Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma) RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Top Form