How to complete Denmark Nation Players SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a new set of squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team that will reward players who complete it with three new Festival of FUTball versions of players: 92-rated Stryger Larsen from Udinese, 93-rated Martin Braithwaite from Barcelona, and 94-rated Thomas Delaney from Borussia Dortmund.

You’ll have to turn in one squad per player, but you’re not obligated to complete all three if you don’t want to. If you only want Larsen and Delaney, for example, all you have to do is complete their two respective segments. But if you complete all three, you’ll be rewarded with a prime gold players pack.

All of the items from the Denmark Nation Players SBC are untradeable, which means you can’t sell the special cards or the items you get from the pack on the FUT market to make a profit. The SBC will be available until next Monday, July 12 at 12pm CT.

This is Larsen’s first special card in this FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. His only other version was a 77-rated gold card. EA mainly upgraded his Shooting (+32) but still generally increased his Dribbling (+19), Passing (+17), Pace (+17), Physical (+13), and Defending (+10). If you apply the hawk chemistry style, it will enhance his Pace, Shooting, Physical, and Dribbling stats even further.

This is also the first special card that Braithwaite has received in this edition of FIFA. EA greatly boosted his Passing (+20), Shooting (+18), Dribbling (+15), Dribbling (+15), Pace (+14), and Physical (+12) when you compare this Festival of FUTball 93-rated card with Fraser’s 76-rated gold card.

The recommended chemistry style for this card is the hawk since it’ll maximize several of his stats, such as Acceleration, Sprint Speed, and Finishing. This chemistry style will generally boost his Pace, Shooting, and Physical skills.

As for Delaney, he’s received two Inform versions and the latest 86-rated Inform card was released on Feb. 3. EA has enhanced his Passing (+18), Shooting (+17), Dribbling (+17), Defending (+12), Pace (+11), and Physical (+10) when you compare his 94-rated Festival of FUTball card with his regular 81-rated gold card. The most appropriate chemistry style for him is arguably the anchor, which will boost his Pace, Defending, and Physical stats even more.

The best part about this Denmark Nation Players SBC is that you can link all three players together if you have a couple of Icon players on your squad. EA is asking for an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum squad and at least one player from Serie A for Larsen. To earn Braithwaite, you’ll have to turn in an 85-rated team with a minimum of 55 chemistry and at least one player from LaLiga. Delaney, on the other hand, is the most expensive. His segment asks for an 86-rated team with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga.

Larsen’s segment costs around 75,000 FUT coins on console and 86,000 on PC. Braithwaite’s will run you around 136,000 FUT coins on console and 172,000 FUT coins on PC, while Delaney’s costs around 170,000 FUT coins on console and 212,000 FUT coins on PC if you build them all from scratch. If you complete all three, you should spend around 380,000 FUT coins on console or 472,000 FUT coins if you’re on PC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Denmark Nation Players SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now, according to FUTBIN.

Stryger Larsen

GK: David Ospina 79-rated (Napoli)

David Ospina 79-rated (Napoli) CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)

Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli)

Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli) CDM: Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli)

Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli) CDM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RM: Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli)

Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli) CAM: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) ST: Isco Suárez 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco Suárez 82-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Martin Braithwaite

GK: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim) LB: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Quincy Promes 82-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Tomáš Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla FC)

Tomáš Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla FC) CM: Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe) CM: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) LW: Sergio Romero 91-rated (Manchester United)

Sergio Romero 91-rated (Manchester United) RW: Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Betis)

Thomas Delaney