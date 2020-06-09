How to complete Deluxe TOTSSF guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

If you're lucky enough, you can pack one of the best cards in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today that will give fans a guaranteed Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, or Ligue 1 Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) player if they complete it.

The Deluxe TOTSSF guaranteed will be online until Thursday, June 11. It’s non-repeatable and gives an untradeable reward, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market to make a profit.

There are still some great cards that you can pack if you’re lucky, though. You can get a 99-rated card like Lionel Messi from Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City, and Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool.

If you choose to complete the Deluxe TOTSSF guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTSSF or Team of the Week (TOTW) player. This SBC costs around 120,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Deluxe TOTSSF guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.