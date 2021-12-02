How to complete Dec. 2’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22

EA Sports added a new set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.
The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some of those matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.
This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. An example is asking for some players from a specific league or club.
Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Dec. 9 to complete four squads: PSV Eindhoven vs. FC Utrecht, Southampton vs. Brighton, SL Benfica vs. Sporting CP, and Roma FC vs. Inter.
The SL Benfica vs. Sporting CP squad, for example, has a series of conditions: a 74-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least four gold players, plus two rare cards, at least three players from Portugal, and two players from both Benfica and Sporting CP. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a small rare mixed pack.
Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|PSV Eindhoven vs. FC Utrecht
|70-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least three rare cards, three different clubs, a maximum os five players from the same league, and at least two players from Eredivisie.
|Small electrum players pack
|Southampton vs. Brighton
|72-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least three rare cards, three players from the same club, a maximum of six different clubs, and at least two players from the Premier League.
|Small prime mixed players pack
|SL Benfica vs. Sporting CP
|74-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least four gold players, plus two rare cards, at least three players from Portugal, and two players from both Benfica and Sporting CP.
|Jumbo premium gold pack
|Roma FC vs. Inter
|76-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least three rare cards, at least four players from the same league, and one from both Internazionale and Roma.
|Prime electrum players pack
EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 24,000 to 29,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.
Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Dec. 2 Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
PSV Eindhoven vs. FC Utrecht
- GK: 74-rated André Hansen (Rosenborg)
- CB: 70-rated Marius Lode (Bodø/Glimt)
- CB: 63-rated Henrik Heggheim (Brøndby)
- CB: 64-rated Joris Kramer (Go Ahead Eagles)
- LWB: 68-rated Kristoffer Haugen (Molde)
- RWB: 73-rated Devyne Rensch (Ajax)
- CM: 69-rated Etzaz Hussain (Molde)
- CM: 72-rated Lukas Lerager (København)
- CM: 68-rated Jacob Christensen (Nordsjælland)
- ST: 72-rated Jonas Wind (København)
- ST: 68-rated Louka Prip (Aalborg)
Southampton vs. Brighton
- GK: 80-rated Guillermo Ochoa (América)
- LB: 68-rated Jeison Angulo (Deportes Tolima)
- CB: 68-rated Julián Quiñónes (Deportes Tolima)
- CB: 78-rated Gaël Kakuta (RC Lens)
- RB: 78-rated Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)
- CDM: 61-rated Cristian Trujillo (Deportes Tolima)
- LM: 71-rated Andrey Estupiñán (Deportes Tolima)
- RM: 75-rated Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace)
- CAM: 63-rated Maurice Cova (Deportivo Táchira)
- ST: 67-rated Lucas Gómez (Deportivo Táchira)
- ST: 61-rated Duglar Angarita (Deportivo Táchira)
SL Benfica vs. Sporting CP
- GK: 66-rated Michał Szromnik (Śląsk Wrocław)
- LB: 63-rated Piotr Tomasik (Wisła Płock)
- CB: 65-rated Jakub Rzeźniczak (Wisła Płock)
- CB: 81-rated Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)
- RB: 59-rated Kacper Tabiś (Jagiellonia)
- CM: 77-rated Gedson Fernandes (Benfica)
- CM: 75-rated Stefan Schwab (PAOK)
- CM: 72-rated Douglas Augusto (PAOK)
- LW: 78-rated Nuno Santos (Sporting CP)
- RW: 76-rated Andrija Živković (PAOK)
- ST: 73-rated Nélson Oliveira (PAOK)
Roma FC vs. Inter
- GK: 80-rated Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow)
- LB: 76-rated Federico Dimarco (Internazionale)
- CB: 78-rated Samuel Gigot (Spartak Moscow)
- CB: 75-rated Murilo Cerqueira Paim (Lokomotiv Moscow)
- RB: 82-rated Mário Fernandes (CSKA Moscow)
- CDM: 78-rated Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow)
- CDM: 75-rated Dmitriy Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow)
- CAM: 79-rated Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma)
- CAM: 76-rated Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow)
- CAM: 78-rated Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow)
- ST: 75-rated Alexandr Sobolev (Spartak Moscow)