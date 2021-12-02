How to complete Dec. 2’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22

You have one week to complete four squads.

EA Sports added a new set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some of those matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. An example is asking for some players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Dec. 9 to complete four squads: PSV Eindhoven vs. FC Utrecht, Southampton vs. Brighton, SL Benfica vs. Sporting CP, and Roma FC vs. Inter.

The SL Benfica vs. Sporting CP squad, for example, has a series of conditions: a 74-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least four gold players, plus two rare cards, at least three players from Portugal, and two players from both Benfica and Sporting CP. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a small rare mixed pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward PSV Eindhoven vs. FC Utrecht 70-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least three rare cards, three different clubs, a maximum os five players from the same league, and at least two players from Eredivisie. Small electrum players pack Southampton vs. Brighton 72-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least three rare cards, three players from the same club, a maximum of six different clubs, and at least two players from the Premier League. Small prime mixed players pack SL Benfica vs. Sporting CP 74-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least four gold players, plus two rare cards, at least three players from Portugal, and two players from both Benfica and Sporting CP. Jumbo premium gold pack Roma FC vs. Inter 76-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least three rare cards, at least four players from the same league, and one from both Internazionale and Roma. Prime electrum players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 24,000 to 29,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Dec. 2 Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

PSV Eindhoven vs. FC Utrecht

GK: 74-rated André Hansen (Rosenborg)

74-rated André Hansen (Rosenborg) CB: 70-rated Marius Lode (Bodø/Glimt)

70-rated Marius Lode (Bodø/Glimt) CB: 63-rated Henrik Heggheim (Brøndby)

63-rated Henrik Heggheim (Brøndby) CB: 64-rated Joris Kramer (Go Ahead Eagles)

64-rated Joris Kramer (Go Ahead Eagles) LWB: 68-rated Kristoffer Haugen (Molde)

68-rated Kristoffer Haugen (Molde) RWB: 73-rated Devyne Rensch (Ajax)

73-rated Devyne Rensch (Ajax) CM: 69-rated Etzaz Hussain (Molde)

69-rated Etzaz Hussain (Molde) CM: 72-rated Lukas Lerager (København)

72-rated Lukas Lerager (København) CM: 68-rated Jacob Christensen (Nordsjælland)

68-rated Jacob Christensen (Nordsjælland) ST: 72-rated Jonas Wind (København)

72-rated Jonas Wind (København) ST: 68-rated Louka Prip (Aalborg)

Southampton vs. Brighton

GK: 80-rated Guillermo Ochoa (América)

80-rated Guillermo Ochoa (América) LB: 68-rated Jeison Angulo (Deportes Tolima)

68-rated Jeison Angulo (Deportes Tolima) CB: 68-rated Julián Quiñónes (Deportes Tolima)

68-rated Julián Quiñónes (Deportes Tolima) CB: 78-rated Gaël Kakuta (RC Lens)

78-rated Gaël Kakuta (RC Lens) RB: 78-rated Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

78-rated Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) CDM: 61-rated Cristian Trujillo (Deportes Tolima)

61-rated Cristian Trujillo (Deportes Tolima) LM: 71-rated Andrey Estupiñán (Deportes Tolima)

71-rated Andrey Estupiñán (Deportes Tolima) RM: 75-rated Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace)

75-rated Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) CAM: 63-rated Maurice Cova (Deportivo Táchira)

63-rated Maurice Cova (Deportivo Táchira) ST: 67-rated Lucas Gómez (Deportivo Táchira)

67-rated Lucas Gómez (Deportivo Táchira) ST: 61-rated Duglar Angarita (Deportivo Táchira)

SL Benfica vs. Sporting CP

GK: 66-rated Michał Szromnik (Śląsk Wrocław)

66-rated Michał Szromnik (Śląsk Wrocław) LB: 63-rated Piotr Tomasik (Wisła Płock)

63-rated Piotr Tomasik (Wisła Płock) CB: 65-rated Jakub Rzeźniczak (Wisła Płock)

65-rated Jakub Rzeźniczak (Wisła Płock) CB: 81-rated Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

81-rated Piotr Zieliński (Napoli) RB: 59-rated Kacper Tabiś (Jagiellonia)

59-rated Kacper Tabiś (Jagiellonia) CM: 77-rated Gedson Fernandes (Benfica)

77-rated Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) CM: 75-rated Stefan Schwab (PAOK)

75-rated Stefan Schwab (PAOK) CM: 72-rated Douglas Augusto (PAOK)

72-rated Douglas Augusto (PAOK) LW: 78-rated Nuno Santos (Sporting CP)

78-rated Nuno Santos (Sporting CP) RW: 76-rated Andrija Živković (PAOK)

76-rated Andrija Živković (PAOK) ST: 73-rated Nélson Oliveira (PAOK)

Roma FC vs. Inter