How to complete Dec. 15’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the end of the World Cup drawing closer, EA added today the last FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) while the tournament is still happening to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Marquee Matchups SBCs are released every Thursday based on real soccer’s key games and create SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. EA picked some iconic games from the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The conditions for this type of SBC go beyond the squad rating, chemistry minimum, and a player from a specific club. Marquee Matchups are a bit more difficult, asking for silver cards, rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

The Brazil vs. Germany squad, for example, asks for a 76-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, a maximum of five players from the same club, at least three rare cards, three nationalities, and one player from both Brazil and Germany. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a prime mixed players pack.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Dec. 15, to complete four squads: France vs. Nigeria, Netherlands vs. Costa Rica, Argentina vs. Belgium, and Brazil vs. Germany.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward France vs. Nigeria 70-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, at least three different nationalities, four clubs, and one player from both France and Nigeria. Premium gold pack Netherlands vs. Costa Rica 72-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, a maximum of five players from the same league, no less than four rare cards, three players from the same club, and one player from the Netherlands and Costa Rica. Premium electrum players pack Argentina vs. Belgium 74-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, no more than five players from the same nation, five leagues, at least four gold cards, and one player from Argentina and Belgium. Jumbo premium gold pack Brazil vs. Germany 76-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, a maximum of five players from the same club, at least three rare cards, three nationalities, and one player from both Brazil and Germany. Prime mixed players pack

Building all these four squads from scratch will cost you around 17,250 FUT coins on consoles and can get to 16,400 FUT coins on PC. Those who complete all four squads will also receive a rare electrum players pack.

Here are all the cheapest solutions to complete Dec. 15’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC set right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Dec. 15’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

France vs. Nigeria

GK: 78-rated Mathew Ryan (FC København)

78-rated Mathew Ryan (FC København) LB: 61-rated Jack Clisby (Perth Glory)

61-rated Jack Clisby (Perth Glory) CB: 62-rated Connor Chapman (Brisbane Roar)

62-rated Connor Chapman (Brisbane Roar) CB: 63-rated Seung Woo Ryu (Suwon Samsung)

63-rated Seung Woo Ryu (Suwon Samsung) RB: 62-rated Jack Hingert (Brisbane Roar)

62-rated Jack Hingert (Brisbane Roar) CDM: 81-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles)

81-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles) CDM: 63-rated Paulo Retre (Sydney FC)

63-rated Paulo Retre (Sydney FC) CAM: 62-rated Amer Ordagić (Sandefjord)

62-rated Amer Ordagić (Sandefjord) CAM: 63-rated Ema Twumasi (FC Dallas)

63-rated Ema Twumasi (FC Dallas) ST: 79-rated Paul Ebere Onuachu (KRC Genk)

79-rated Paul Ebere Onuachu (KRC Genk) ST: 62-rated Marko Stamenic (FC København)

Netherlands vs. Costa Rica

GK: 72-rated Milan Heča (Sparta Praha)

72-rated Milan Heča (Sparta Praha) LB: 72-rated Jan Bořil (Slavia Praha)

72-rated Jan Bořil (Slavia Praha) CB: 62-rated Aidi Fulangxisi (Shanghai Shenhua)

62-rated Aidi Fulangxisi (Shanghai Shenhua) CB: 62-rated Jinhao Bi (Shanghai Shenua)

62-rated Jinhao Bi (Shanghai Shenua) RB: 72-rated David Doudera (Slavia Praha)

72-rated David Doudera (Slavia Praha) LM: 73-rated Erik Nascimento de Lima (Changchy Yatai)

73-rated Erik Nascimento de Lima (Changchy Yatai) CM: 63-rated Jiegei Qian (Shanghai Shenua)

63-rated Jiegei Qian (Shanghai Shenua) CM: 80-rated Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen)

80-rated Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen) RM: 72-rated Joel Tagueu (Maritimo)

72-rated Joel Tagueu (Maritimo) ST: 63-rated Jianrong Zhu (Shanghai Shenhua)

63-rated Jianrong Zhu (Shanghai Shenhua) ST: 73-rated Tomáš Chorý (Viktoria Plzeň)

Argentina vs. Belgium

GK: 78-rated Mathew Ryan (FC København)

78-rated Mathew Ryan (FC København) CB: 63-rated Alexander Ludwig (AC Horsens)

63-rated Alexander Ludwig (AC Horsens) CB: 63-rated Malte Kiilerich (AC Horsens)

63-rated Malte Kiilerich (AC Horsens) CB: 77-rated Paulo Oliveira (SC Braga)

77-rated Paulo Oliveira (SC Braga) LM: 75-rated Viktor Claesson (FC København)

75-rated Viktor Claesson (FC København) CM: 62-rated Jonas Gemmer (AC Horsens)

62-rated Jonas Gemmer (AC Horsens) CM: 62-rated Magnus Westergaard (Lyngby BK)

62-rated Magnus Westergaard (Lyngby BK) RM: 63-rated Henrik Udahl (Vålerenga Fotball)

63-rated Henrik Udahl (Vålerenga Fotball) LF: 81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis)

81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) RF: 76-rated Iuri Medeiros (SC Braga)

76-rated Iuri Medeiros (SC Braga) ST: 75-rated Simon Banza (SC Braga)

Brazil vs. Germany