EA has added a Centurions version of two Rangers players to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: an 87-rated version of James Tavernier and an 85-rated version of Ryan Kent. Players can get both cards by completing a single squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

The Centurions promo highlights the longevity and performance of selected legendary players on club or national teams. These selected players receive an upgraded version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Tavernier’s original 78-rated gold version received a general upgrade for this Centurions card. The devs increased his Shooting (+9), Passing (+8), Defending (+8), Dribbling (+8), Physical (+7), and Pace (+7).

Kent had his skills similarly boosted, such as his Passing (+9), Shooting (+8), Physical (+6), Pace (+5), Dribbling (+5), and Defending (+3), when compared to his 76-rated gold card.

You’ll have to build just one squad to get the Centurions version of Kent, which requires an 82-rated team with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. The second segment is called England and asks for an 84-rated squad with no less than one TOTW (Inform) card plus one English player. You’ll receive the Centurions Tavernier card for building both squads.

If you buy all the necessary cards for both of the squads above, you’ll spend close to 59,200 to 59,550 FUT coins across the available platforms. Players will also receive a jumbo premium gold pack for turning in the England segment.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Centurions Tavernier and Kent SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Centurions Tavernier and Kent SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ryan Kent

GK: 82-rated Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) LB: 80-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

80-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) CB: 82-rated Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale)

82-rated Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale) CB: 81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis)

81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) RB: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) CDM: 81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) CDM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 80-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)

80-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) LW: 81-rated Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad)

81-rated Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) RW: TOTW 83-rated Guilherme Haubert Sityá (Konyaspor)

TOTW 83-rated Guilherme Haubert Sityá (Konyaspor) ST: 80-rated Charles Aránguiz (Bayern Leverkusen)

England