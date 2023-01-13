How to complete Centurions Rice SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

West Ham’s defensive midfielder―Declan Rice―received an 87-rated Centurions version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

This promo celebrates legendary soccer players for their longevity and performance on their club or national team. These selected players are receiving an upgraded version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Centurions Rice has high and balanced skills, three-star skill moves, and weak foot, plus EA changed his AcceleRATE from lengthy to controlled. Compared to his 84-rated gold card, his Pace (+11), Dribbling (+8), Passing (+7), Physical (+6), Shooting (+6), and Defending (+6) were greatly increased.

To get Centurions Rice, you’ll have to complete three different squads: England, Premier League, and Top Form. Here are each of the segments and their respective conditions and rewards to complete Centurions Rice SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward England An 83-rated squad, at least one card with an overall rating of 84 points minimum, and one English player. Gold pack Premier League An 84-rated squad plus at least one player from the Premier League. Small gold players pack Top Form 85-rated squad and no less than one TOTW (Inform) card. Small prime gold players pack

You’ll spend around 121,250 FUT coins on consoles and 118,650 on PC to build these squads from scratch. You can use the time until this Centurions SBC expire on Jan. 27 to craft cards and use your accumulated fodder to spend fewer FUT coins.

Here is the list of the cheapest solutions to complete Centurions Declan Rice SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

England

GK: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) CB: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 82-rated Tammy Abraham (Roma)

82-rated Tammy Abraham (Roma) CB: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) LM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 82-rated Otávio Silva Monteiro (Porto)

82-rated Otávio Silva Monteiro (Porto) CM: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) RM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) LW: 84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) RW: 81-rated João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

81-rated João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 82-rated Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

Premier League

GK: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) LB: 84-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen)

84-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen) CB: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) CB: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) RB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CM: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) CM: 84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) CM: 84-rated Reece James (Chelsea)

84-rated Reece James (Chelsea) LW: 84-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)

84-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea) RW: 84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) ST: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

Top Form