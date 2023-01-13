How to complete Centurions Rice SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

West Ham’s defensive midfielder―Declan Rice―received an 87-rated Centurions version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today through a squad-building challenge (SBC).
This promo celebrates legendary soccer players for their longevity and performance on their club or national team. These selected players are receiving an upgraded version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
Centurions Rice has high and balanced skills, three-star skill moves, and weak foot, plus EA changed his AcceleRATE from lengthy to controlled. Compared to his 84-rated gold card, his Pace (+11), Dribbling (+8), Passing (+7), Physical (+6), Shooting (+6), and Defending (+6) were greatly increased.
To get Centurions Rice, you’ll have to complete three different squads: England, Premier League, and Top Form. Here are each of the segments and their respective conditions and rewards to complete Centurions Rice SBC:
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|England
|An 83-rated squad, at least one card with an overall rating of 84 points minimum, and one English player.
|Gold pack
|Premier League
|An 84-rated squad plus at least one player from the Premier League.
|Small gold players pack
|Top Form
|85-rated squad and no less than one TOTW (Inform) card.
|Small prime gold players pack
You’ll spend around 121,250 FUT coins on consoles and 118,650 on PC to build these squads from scratch. You can use the time until this Centurions SBC expire on Jan. 27 to craft cards and use your accumulated fodder to spend fewer FUT coins.
Here is the list of the cheapest solutions to complete Centurions Declan Rice SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
England
- GK: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)
- CB: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CB: 82-rated Tammy Abraham (Roma)
- CB: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)
- LM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)
- CM: 82-rated Otávio Silva Monteiro (Porto)
- CM: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)
- RM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)
- LW: 84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)
- RW: 81-rated João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- ST: 82-rated Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)
Premier League
- GK: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)
- LB: 84-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen)
- CB: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)
- CB: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)
- RB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)
- CM: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)
- CM: 84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)
- CM: 84-rated Reece James (Chelsea)
- LW: 84-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)
- RW: 84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)
- ST: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)
Top Form
- GK: 87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)
- LB: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)
- CB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)
- CB: 87-rated TOTW Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)
- RB: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)
- CM: 87-rated Fabinho Tavares (Liverpool)
- CM: 83-rated AngeliñoTasende (TSG Hoffenheim)
- CM: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)
- LF: 84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid)
- RF: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)
- ST: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)