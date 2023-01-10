The new addition to the Centurions featured players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team was released today with an 87-rated Centurions version of Raúl García from Athletic Club. He is rewarded for those who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Centurions promo highlights the longevity and performance of selected legendary players on club or national teams. These selected players receive an upgraded version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

When comparing this Centurions card to his original 80-rated gold version, EA made a huge increase to García’s Pace (+50) and made a more general upgrade to his Dribbling (+8), Defending (+7), Passing (+5), Physical (+5), and Shooting (+4).

If you want to complete the Centurions García SBC, you’ll need to turn in an 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card plus one player from LaLiga. This single segment will cost you around 21,950 to 22,300 FUT coins across the available platforms.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete Centurions Raúl García SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Centurions Raúl García SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team