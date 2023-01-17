EA added an 87-rated Centurions version of Stefan Radu from Lazio to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Jan. 16. Players can earn this card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Centurions event aims to celebrate some soccer legends by giving them an upgraded version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The devs focused the upgrade on Radu’s Pace (+27) but still made a great increase to his Physical (+14), Dribbling (+11), Passing (+10), Defending (+9), and Shooting (+5) when compared to his 75-rated original gold version.

You’ll only have to build one 83-rated squad that has at least two cards with an overall rating of 85 points minimum to get the untradable card of Centurions Radu. If you buy all the necessary cards to complete this squad, you’ll spend around 32,800 to 34,750 FUT coins across available platforms.

The SBC will expire after Jan. 23, so you have time to craft some cards and spend the least amount of FUT coins possible. Since it’s only one squad, though, it should be enough time.

Here is the list of the cheapest solutions to complete Centurions Stefan Radu SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Centurions Radu SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team