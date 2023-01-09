How to complete Centurions Mahrez SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez earned an 89-rated Centurions version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Jan. 6. Players can get it by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).
The Centurions promo celebrates some legends of soccer history for their longevity and performance on their club or national team. These selected players are receiving an upgraded version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
Mahrez had his Pace (+8), Passing (+7), Physical (+5), Defending (+4), Shooting (+3), and Dribbling (+3) when comparing this new Centurions card to his original 86-rated gold version.
To get Centurions Mahrez, you’ll have to complete three different squads: Tactical Emulation, Top Form, and Premier League. Here are each of the segments and their respective conditions and rewards to complete Centurions Mahrez SBC:
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|Tactical Emulation
|An 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one card with an overall rating of 86 points minimum, and one player from Manchester City.
|Small gold players pack
|Top Form
|An 86-rated squad plus at least one TOTW (Inform) card.
|Prime electrum players pack
|Premier League
|87-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from the Premier League.
|Small rare gold players pack
The total for this Centurions SBC amounts to around 300,550 FUT coins on consoles and 306,250 on PC. If you want to complete this Centurions Mahrez SBC, you’ll have until Jan. 20 to turn in the three squads.
Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Centurions Riyad Mahrez SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
Tactical Emulation
- GK: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)
- LB: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CB: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)
- CB: 84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur)
- RB: 83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)
- CM: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)
- CM: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores)
- CM: 86-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)
- LW: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)
- RW: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)
- ST: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)
Top Form
- GK: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)
- LB: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)
- CB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)
- CB: 87-rated David De Gea (Manchester United)
- RB: 83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)
- CM: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)
- CM: 87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)
- CM: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)
- LW: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)
- RW: 87-rated TOTW Taremi Inform (Porto)
- ST: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)
Premier League
- GK: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)
- LB: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores)
- CB: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CB: 88-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
- RB: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)
- LM: 84-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)
- CM: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)
- CM: 87-rated Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)
- RM: 88-rated Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
- ST: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)
- ST: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)