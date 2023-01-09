You have until Jan. 20 to complete this SBC.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez earned an 89-rated Centurions version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Jan. 6. Players can get it by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Centurions promo celebrates some legends of soccer history for their longevity and performance on their club or national team. These selected players are receiving an upgraded version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Mahrez had his Pace (+8), Passing (+7), Physical (+5), Defending (+4), Shooting (+3), and Dribbling (+3) when comparing this new Centurions card to his original 86-rated gold version.

To get Centurions Mahrez, you’ll have to complete three different squads: Tactical Emulation, Top Form, and Premier League. Here are each of the segments and their respective conditions and rewards to complete Centurions Mahrez SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation An 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one card with an overall rating of 86 points minimum, and one player from Manchester City. Small gold players pack Top Form An 86-rated squad plus at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Prime electrum players pack Premier League 87-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from the Premier League. Small rare gold players pack

The total for this Centurions SBC amounts to around 300,550 FUT coins on consoles and 306,250 on PC. If you want to complete this Centurions Mahrez SBC, you’ll have until Jan. 20 to turn in the three squads.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Centurions Riyad Mahrez SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Centurions Mahrez SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Tactical Emulation

GK: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) LB: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) CB: 84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur)

84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur) RB: 83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CM: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) CM: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores)

84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores) CM: 86-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)

86-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) LW: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) RW: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

Top Form

GK: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) LB: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) CB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 87-rated David De Gea (Manchester United)

87-rated David De Gea (Manchester United) RB: 83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CM: 87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) CM: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) LW: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) RW: 87-rated TOTW Taremi Inform (Porto)

87-rated TOTW Taremi Inform (Porto) ST: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

Premier League