How to complete Centurions Berardi’s objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can get an 87-rated Centurions version of Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo after completing a set of themed objectives in-game.

The Centurions event aims to celebrate some legends of soccer history for their longevity and performance in their club or country. These selected players are receiving an upgraded version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

All of Berardi’s skills were increased for this Centurions version. His Defending (+23) received the highest boost while his Physical (+8), Shooting (+6), Pace (+5), Passing (+3), and Dribbling (+2) ended with a much smaller upgrade.

To get Centurions Berardi, you’ll have to complete four different tasks in the Squad Battles or Rivals mode, depending on which mode you prefer. Most tasks ask for you to score goals or assist goals, but you’ll have to win six matches for the last objective.

As usual, each task also has its own reward, so players can receive a 75+ rated rare player pack, one gold pack, two players pack, and a small electrum players pack on top of the untradable Centurions Berardi.

The set will be available until Jan. 20. Here are the objectives you’ll need to complete to get the Centurions Domenico Berardi card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: