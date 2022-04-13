How to complete Captains Sharp’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You need to complete just three tasks to get this card.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can get a 74-rated Captains version of Billy Sharp from Sheffield by completing a set of Silver Star objectives starting today.

This set is a combination of two promotions, the weekly Silver Stars that gives upgraded versions of silver player items and the Captains one that also gives an upgraded version to the best captains from different clubs and national teams.

When compared to Sharp’s original 72-rated silver version, EA greatly boosted his Pace (+29), Dribbling (+19), Physical (+14), Passing (+13), Shooting (+13), and Defending (+9). He has high-rated skills in general ranging from 75 to 87, except for his 48-rated Defending.

If you use this untradable Captains card in your team, we recommend you apply the hawk chemistry style to further increase some of his meta gaming-skills, such as his Shooting (+7), Physical (+5), and Pace (+5).

To get this Captains Sharp card, players will have to complete the same three Silver Stars tasks as usual in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode. You have one week, until April 20, to carry out the objectives, so you can take your time.

Here are all the Silver Stars objectives you need to complete to earn Captains Billy Sharp in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: