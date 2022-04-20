How to complete Captains Medel’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

All you need to do is complete the usual three tasks.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have a chance of getting a 74-rated Captains Gary Medel, Bologna’s captain, by completing a set of Silver Stars objectives in the game.

Medel was selected to be part of the Captains promotion, which brings upgraded versions of the best captains from different clubs and national teams, but players have to get this card by completing Silver Stars objectives, a different promotion that gives upgraded versions of silver player items.

EA gave this Captains version’s a great upgrade to Medel’s Pace (+19), Passing (+14), Shooting (+13), Defending (+10), Physical (+7), Dribbling (+6). You can apply the shadow chemistry style to boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8) since he plays best at a defensive position.

This card can also make strong links with some high-rated Heroes cards such as 93-rated Antonio Di Natale, 92-rated Iván Cordoba, and 88-rated Diego Milito, including other versions of players from Chile like Alexis Sánchez and Arturo Vidal.

Players will have to complete the same three Silver Stars tasks as usual in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode to get Captains Medel. You have one week, until April 27, to finish those objectives.

Here are all the Silver Stars objectives you need to complete to earn Captains Gary Medel in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: