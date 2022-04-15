How to complete Captains Lemoine’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Fabien Lemoine received an 88-rated Captains version as Lorient’s captain in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. This untradable card is available through a set of objectives themed around the new Captains promotion.

This promotion focus on captains and vice-captains of the past and present. The best captains from club and national teams will receive an overall increased version. Some Hero cards will also be upgraded to a FUT Hero Captains version.

The devs massively increased Lemoine’s Pace (+46) when compared to his original 73-rated silver version, while generally boosting his Dribbling (+17), Physical (+15), Passing (+15), Defending (+15), and Passing (+14).

You can apply the shadow chemistry style if you choose to use Captains Lemoine on your team. This will boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), which will maximize his Slinding Tackle stat focusing on important skills for his center defensive midfielder position.

You’ll only have to complete four tasks to get the Captains version of Lemoine. All of them have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: National Knights mode before the end of the promotion on April 22.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Captains Fabien Lemoine in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: