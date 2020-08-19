How to complete Award Winner De Bruyne SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a 99-rated version of Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

The Belgian received this notable version because he was voted the Player of the Season in the 2019/2020 season of the Premier League. The Manchester City midfielder scored 13 goals and had 20 assists, breaking the Premier League’s record.

This is an absolutely dominant card of De Bruyne, who received a Team of the Year (TOTY) version in January and a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) one in May. The Award Winner version and the TOTSSF version have the same stats, but the difference is that the Award Winner version is originally a center attacking midfielder (CAM).

This SBC will cost around 1.5 million FUT coins on any platform. But what else could you expect from a 99-rated card? If you want to complete Award Winner De Bruyne, you’ll have to turn in six different squads, including two 88-rated ones. This SBC will expire on Sept. 2.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Award Winner De Bruyne SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Manchester City

GK: Jasper Cillessen 83-rated (Valencia)

Jasper Cillessen 83-rated (Valencia) LB: Marco Torsiglieri 84-rated (Jorge Wilstermann)

Marco Torsiglieri 84-rated (Jorge Wilstermann) CB: Ezequiel Garay 83-rated (Valencia)

Ezequiel Garay 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Thilo Kehrer 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Thilo Kehrer 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: Martin Hinteregger 80-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Martin Hinteregger 80-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: Lucas Vázquez 81-rated (Sevilla)

Lucas Vázquez 81-rated (Sevilla) CM: Lisandro Martínez 86-rated (Ajax)

Lisandro Martínez 86-rated (Ajax) CM: Donyell Malen 86-rated (PSV)

Donyell Malen 86-rated (PSV) LW: Leroy Sané 86-rated (Manchester City)

Leroy Sané 86-rated (Manchester City) RW: Gerard Deulofeu 80-rated (Watford)

Gerard Deulofeu 80-rated (Watford) ST: Sergio Agüero 89-rated (Manchester City)

Belgium

GK: Agustín Marchesín 81-rated (Porto)

Agustín Marchesín 81-rated (Porto) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 89-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 89-rated (Benfica) CB: Sebástian Coates 82-rated (Sporting)

Sebástian Coates 82-rated (Sporting) CB: Pepe 88-rated (Porto)

Pepe 88-rated (Porto) RB: Jesús Corona 81-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 81-rated (Porto) CDM: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) LM: Yannick Ferreira Carrasco 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco 83-rated (Atlético Madrid) CM: William Carvalho 86-rated (Real Bétis)

William Carvalho 86-rated (Real Bétis) CM: João Mário 81-rated (Lokomotiv Moskow)

João Mário 81-rated (Lokomotiv Moskow) RM: Edin Višća 84-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Edin Višća 84-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir) ST: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

Premier League

GK: Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Sassuolo)

Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Sassuolo) LB: Dele Alli 87-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Dele Alli 87-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: Stefan de Vrij 95-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 95-rated (Internazionale) CB: Matías Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale)

Matías Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale) RB: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) CDM: Nicolò Barella 80-rated (Internazionale)

Nicolò Barella 80-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Antonio Adán 81-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Antonio Adán 81-rated (Atlético Madrid) LM: Jonathan Rodríguez 80-rated (Lazio)

Jonathan Rodríguez 80-rated (Lazio) RM: Gerard Moreno 93-rated (Villarreal)

Gerard Moreno 93-rated (Villarreal) CF: Jonathan Viera 81-rated (Las Palmas)

Jonathan Viera 81-rated (Las Palmas) ST: Mario Balotelli 82-rated (Brescia)

86-rated squad

GK: Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Sassuolo)

Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Sassuolo) LB: Thomas Delaney 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thomas Delaney 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Stefan de Vrij 95-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 95-rated (Internazionale) CB: Matías Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale)

Matías Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale) RB: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) CDM: Nicolò Barella 80-rated (Internazionale)

Nicolò Barella 80-rated (Internazionale) LM: Jonathan Rodríguez 80-rated (Lazio)

Jonathan Rodríguez 80-rated (Lazio) RM: Gerard Moreno 93-rated (Villarreal)

Gerard Moreno 93-rated (Villarreal) CAM: Jonathan Viera 81-rated (Las Palmas)

Jonathan Viera 81-rated (Las Palmas) ST: Mario Balotelli 82-rated (Brescia)

Mario Balotelli 82-rated (Brescia) ST: Antonio Adán 81-rated (Atlético Madrid)

88-rated squad

GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 91-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 91-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LB: Luka Milivojević 81-rated (Crystal Palace)

Luka Milivojević 81-rated (Crystal Palace) CB: Mats Hummels 96-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Mats Hummels 96-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Timo Horn 81-rated (FC Köln)

Timo Horn 81-rated (FC Köln) RB: Agustín Marchesín 81-rated (Porto)

Agustín Marchesín 81-rated (Porto) LM: Adem Ljajić 81-rated (Beşiktaş)

Adem Ljajić 81-rated (Beşiktaş) CM: Max Kruse 92-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Max Kruse 92-rated (Fenerbahçe) CM: Luiz Gustavo 81-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Luiz Gustavo 81-rated (Fenerbahçe) RM: Jesús Corona 81-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 81-rated (Porto) ST: Aleksandar Mitrović 92-rated (Fulham)

Aleksandar Mitrović 92-rated (Fulham) ST: Bafétimbi Gomis 92-rated (Al-Hilal)

88-rated squad