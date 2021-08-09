How to complete Aug. 7’s 92+ Icon Moments Player Pick SBC

EA Sports added a set of squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Saturday, Aug. 7 that will reward those who complete it with the option to choose one of three different 92-rated or higher Prime Icon Moments cards.

After promotions such as Team of the Season (TOTS), Path to Glory, Summer Stars, and FUTTIES, the majority of Icons are no longer unique players compared to the beginning of the game cycle when they’re better than almost every card. But they’re still useful to provide easy links for your squad. With this loot box, you can pack one of the best Icons in the game, such as a 99-rated Pelé, 95-rated Johan Cruyff, and 94-rated Lothar Matthäus. You can, however, end up with a player that’s no longer great at this stage in the game and will just turn into expensive fodder, like a 92-rated Laurent Blanc and 92-rated Juan Román Riquelme.

Perhaps, if your club it’s already stacked with lots of great cards, it’s better to skip this Icon loot box and save your FUT coins or fodder for a FUTTIES SBC. But this SBC might be good for players who started playing the game late and still don’t have the funds to buy some of the best cards in the game or just missed the opportunity to complete great player SBCs like FUTTIES Arjen Robben 96-rated.

The 92+ Icon Moments Player Pick SBC is non-repeatable and available for five days. The Icon you pack will be an untradeable item, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market for profit. If you want to complete the 92+ Icon Moments Player Pick SBC, you’ll have to turn in eight different squads. You’ll spend around 388,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 405,000 FUT coins on Xbox, and around 470,000 FUT coins on PC to complete this SBC if you buy every card we list in this article on the FUT market.

Most of the squads will be cheap and easy to build, but the last three are particularly expensive, given you’ll need to turn in one 84-rated squad, one 85-rated squad, and one 86-rated squad. You’ll earn a different tradeable FUT pack for each segment you complete, which can help you recover part of your investment. In general, the final segments will offer you better rewards than the packs you earn from the cheap squads.

SBC Conditions Reward Rare gold squad 11 rare gold players with 30 chemistry minimum. Two players pack 80-rated squad 80-rated squad with 30 chemistry minimum. Small electrum players pack 81-rated squad 81-rated squad with 30 chemistry minimum. Gold pack 82-rated squad 82-rated squad with 35 chemistry minimum. Small gold players pack 83-rated squad 83-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum. Premium gold pack 84-rated squad 84-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum. Small prime electrum players pack 85-rated squad 85-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum. Small prime mixed players pack 86-rated squad 86-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum with one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. Electrum players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 92+ Icon Moments Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Rare gold squad

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) CB: Eric Dier 78-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Eric Dier 78-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: Hernâni Fortes 76-rated (Levante)

Hernâni Fortes 76-rated (Levante) CB: André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica)

André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica) LWB: Enis Bardhi 79-rated (Levante)

Enis Bardhi 79-rated (Levante) RWB: Denzel Dumfries 79-rated (PSV)

Denzel Dumfries 79-rated (PSV) CM: Divock Origi 77-rated (Liverpool)

Divock Origi 77-rated (Liverpool) CM: Hans Vanaken 78-rated (Club Brugge)

Hans Vanaken 78-rated (Club Brugge) CM: Eduardo Salvio 81-rated (Boca Juniors)

Eduardo Salvio 81-rated (Boca Juniors) ST: Gonzalo Bergessio 75-rated (Nacional)

Gonzalo Bergessio 75-rated (Nacional) ST: Carlos Tévez 78-rated (Boca Juniors)

80-rated squad

GK: Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) CB: John Egan 78-rated (Sheffield United)

John Egan 78-rated (Sheffield United) CB: Mert Günok 77-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir)

Mert Günok 77-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir) CB: Mehmet Çelik 77-rated (Lille)

Mehmet Çelik 77-rated (Lille) LM: Enda Stevens 78-rated (Sheffield United)

Enda Stevens 78-rated (Sheffield United) CM: Xavier Chavalerin 77-rated (Stade de Reims)

Xavier Chavalerin 77-rated (Stade de Reims) CM: Jonathan Orozco 77-rated (Tijuana)

Jonathan Orozco 77-rated (Tijuana) RM: Ugurcan Çakir 77-rated (Trabzonspor Kulübü)

Ugurcan Çakir 77-rated (Trabzonspor Kulübü) LW: Jonas Omlin 77-rated (Montpellier)

Jonas Omlin 77-rated (Montpellier) RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

81-rated squad

GK: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) CB: John Egan 78-rated (Sheffield United)

John Egan 78-rated (Sheffield United) CB: Ashley Westwood 78-rated (Burnley)

Ashley Westwood 78-rated (Burnley) CB: Marco Silvestri 77-rated (Hellas Verona)

Marco Silvestri 77-rated (Hellas Verona) CDM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CDM: Ellyes Skhiri 77-rated (FC Köln)

Ellyes Skhiri 77-rated (FC Köln) LM: Guillermo Ochoa 79-rated (América)

Guillermo Ochoa 79-rated (América) RM: Edin Višća 83-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir)

Edin Višća 83-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir) CAM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Ashley Barnes 77-rated (Burnley)

Ashley Barnes 77-rated (Burnley) ST: Youssef El Arabi 78-rated (Olympiacos)

82-rated squad

GK: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) LB: Tom Heaton 78-rated (Manchester United)

Tom Heaton 78-rated (Manchester United) CB: John Egan 78-rated (Sheffield United)

John Egan 78-rated (Sheffield United) CB: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) RB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) CDM: Jack Cork 77-rated (Burnley)

Jack Cork 77-rated (Burnley) CM: Téji Savanier 78-rated (Montpellier)

Téji Savanier 78-rated (Montpellier) CM: Alex Meret 78-rated (Alex Meret)

Alex Meret 78-rated (Alex Meret) LW: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) RW: Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante)

Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante) ST: Dieumerci Mbokani 78-rated (Royal Antwerp FC)

83-rated squad

GK: Ciprian Tătărușanu 78-rated (Milan)

Ciprian Tătărușanu 78-rated (Milan) CB: Martin Škrtel 78-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir)

Martin Škrtel 78-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir) CB: Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale) CB: Camilo Vargas 78-rated (Atlas)

Camilo Vargas 78-rated (Atlas) LWB: Danjuma Groeneveld 88-rated (Bournemouth)

Danjuma Groeneveld 88-rated (Bournemouth) RWB: Mateus Uribe 78-rated (Porto)

Mateus Uribe 78-rated (Porto) CM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) LW: Samuel Gigot 78-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Samuel Gigot 78-rated (Spartak Moscow) RW: José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina)

José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

84-rated squad

GK: Simon Mignolet 81-rated (Club Brugge)

Simon Mignolet 81-rated (Club Brugge) CB: Eran Zahavi 81-rated (PSV)

Eran Zahavi 81-rated (PSV) CB: Ismaily dos Santos 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Ismaily dos Santos 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) CB: Marlos Bonfim 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Marlos Bonfim 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) CDM: Joaquín Correa 81-rated (Lazio)

Joaquín Correa 81-rated (Lazio) CDM: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RM: Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio)

Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio) CAM: Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio) ST: Luis Muriel 93-rated (Atalanta)

Luis Muriel 93-rated (Atalanta) ST: Franck Ribéry 81-rated (Fiorentina)

85-rated squad

GK: Paul Bernardoni 78-rated (Angers SCO)

Paul Bernardoni 78-rated (Angers SCO) LB: José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina)

José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina) CB: Romain Thomas 76-rated (Angers SCO)

Romain Thomas 76-rated (Angers SCO) CB: Alexander Djiku 77-rated (Strasbourg)

Alexander Djiku 77-rated (Strasbourg) RB: Jonathan Clauss 90-rated (RC Lens)

Jonathan Clauss 90-rated (RC Lens) CDM: Otávio Santos 77-rated (Bordeaux)

Otávio Santos 77-rated (Bordeaux) CDM: Lucas Paquetá 90-rated (Lyon)

Lucas Paquetá 90-rated (Lyon) CAM: Jonathan dos Santos 77-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Jonathan dos Santos 77-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy) CAM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) ST: Patson Daka 88-rated (RB Salzburg)

Patson Daka 88-rated (RB Salzburg) ST: Georgios Giakoumakis 88-rated (VVV-Venlo)

86-rated squad