How to complete Aug. 6’s Future Stars Challenge SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with a rare electrum players pack in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This type of SBC asks for different conditions than the usual promotion SBCs, such as requiring rare players, a minimum of players from the same club, and a maximum of players from different leagues, for example.

If you’re interested in completing this Future Stars Challenge SBC, you’ll need to turn in an 80-rated squad with a minimum of 90 chemistry, at least five rare players, eight players from the same nation, a maximum of six players from the same league, and a minimum of four different nationalities.

This solo segment costs around 31,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 44,000 on Xbox, and 36,000 on PC if you have to buy all 11 players required for the solution. It’s a non-repeatable SBC that will be live for a little less than two days.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Future Stars Challenge SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.