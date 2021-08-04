How to complete Aug. 4’s 85+ Upgrade x10 SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll need to complete a set of four segments to get the 10 85-rated or higher cards.

EA Sports introduced a new 85+ Upgrade x10 squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with 10 85-rated or higher cards that are available in FUT packs right now.

There are a total of 150 special cards in FUT packs right now since we’re in the second batch of the best cards from previous promotions. The selection includes some of the most expensive items in the game mode, such as Team of the Season (TOTS) Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Aside from these special cards from past promos, you can still pack any gold player that’s 85-rated or higher. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll need to turn in four squads in total. The first requires 11 rare gold players and 30 chemistry minimum. The second squad asks for an 80-rated team with 30 chemistry minimum and the third segment needs an 82-rated team with 35 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS card. The fourth and last solution is an 85-rated team with 40 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTS of Inform card.

This is a repeatable SBC that will be live for the next five days. It costs around 160,000 FUT coins on console and around 170,000 FUT coins on PC if you need to buy all the cards to complete the segments.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 85+ Upgrade x10 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Rare gold squad

GK: Matías Dituro 75-rated (Universidad Católica)

Matías Dituro 75-rated (Universidad Católica) LB: Milton Casco 79-rated (River Plate)

Milton Casco 79-rated (River Plate) CB: Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors)

Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors) CB: Cristian Pellerano 75-rated (Independiente del Valle)

Cristian Pellerano 75-rated (Independiente del Valle) RB: Iván Pillud 75-rated (Racing)

Iván Pillud 75-rated (Racing) CM: Luciano Aued 75-rated (Universidad Católica)

Luciano Aued 75-rated (Universidad Católica) CM: Nicolás Domingo 75-rated (Olimpia)

Nicolás Domingo 75-rated (Olimpia) CM: Leonel Miranda 75-rated (Racing)

Leonel Miranda 75-rated (Racing) LW: Abderrazak Hamdallah 79-rated (Al-Nassr)

Abderrazak Hamdallah 79-rated (Al-Nassr) RW: Sandro Tonali 77-rated (Milan)

Sandro Tonali 77-rated (Milan) ST: Tammy Abraham 78-rated (Chelsea)

80-rated squad

GK: Ben Foster 79-rated (Watford)

Ben Foster 79-rated (Watford) LB: Pierluigi Gollini 79-rated (Atalanta)

Pierluigi Gollini 79-rated (Atalanta) CB: Petros 79-rated (Al-Nassr)

Petros 79-rated (Al-Nassr) CB: Danny Rose 79-rated (Watford)

Danny Rose 79-rated (Watford) RB: Rui Silva 79-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Rui Silva 79-rated (Atlético Madrid) LM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) CM: Julian Weigl 79-rated (Benfica)

Julian Weigl 79-rated (Benfica) RM: Predrag Rajković 79-rated (Stade de Reims)

Predrag Rajković 79-rated (Stade de Reims) ST: Munas Dabbur 79-rated (Hoffenheim)

Munas Dabbur 79-rated (Hoffenheim) ST: Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres)

82-rated squad

GK: Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid)

Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid) CB: Álvaro Odriozola 79-rated (Real Madrid)

Álvaro Odriozola 79-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Vicente Guaita 80-rated (Crystal Palace)

Vicente Guaita 80-rated (Crystal Palace) CB: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) LM: Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld 88-rated (Bournemouth)

Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld 88-rated (Bournemouth) CM: Boubacar Kamara 79-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Boubacar Kamara 79-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CM: Julian Weigl 79-rated (Benfica)

Julian Weigl 79-rated (Benfica) RM: Ismaily 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Ismaily 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) LW: Wout Weghorst 81-rated (Wolfsburg)

Wout Weghorst 81-rated (Wolfsburg) RW: Eran Zahavi 81-rated (PSV)

Eran Zahavi 81-rated (PSV) ST: Munas Dabbur 79-rated (Hoffenheim)

85-rated squad