How to complete Aug. 21’s 92+ Icon Moments Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new 92+ Icon Moments Player Pick squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Saturday, Aug. 21 that will allow players who complete it to pick one out of three ultimate versions of legendary players who are at least 92-rated.

The in-game value of these legendary players, even the Prime Icon Moments version, has been decreasing since the game cycle is ending. There are cards from promos such as Team of the Season (TOTS), Path to Glory, Summer Stars, and FUTTIES that perform better than almost every Icon at this stage in the game and they cost way less. But some Prime Icon Moments, like 97-rated Ronaldo, 94-rated Ruud Gullit, and 97-rated Zinedine Zidane, are nearly impossible to pack due to the odds being so low because EA sets them as the rarest items available in the game.

This sort of loot box gives you a chance to pack one of these aforementioned cards and a few others that are still great, such as a 92-rated Patrick Vieira, 94-rated Eusébio, and 95-rated Johan Cruyff. But there’s also a possibility you won’t be granted a good item in your player pick and you’ll be forced to take a card that isn’t great at this stage in the game, such as 93-rated Luís Figo, 93-rated Carles Puyol, and 93-rated Alessandro Nesta.

So we advise you to complete it only if you have enough fodder sitting on your club or if you want to just try to pack one of the best Prime Icon Moments. If you have an Ultimate Team full of FUTTIES, Path to Glory, or Summer Stars cards, there’s really no point in completing this SBC since you could spend your club resources on a better SBC, like the FUTTIES Kanté or the FUTTIES New Transfer Messi, which rewards you with a 99-rated card.

This SBC is available for three days and costs around 640,000 FUT coins on console and around 765,000 FUT coins on PC if you build it from scratch. You’ll earn a tradeable pack for each of the eight segments you complete. Here are all the segments, conditions, and rewards for the Aug. 23 92+ Icon Moments Player Pick SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Rare gold squad 11 rare gold players with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. Two players pack 80-rated squad 80-rated squad with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. Small electrum players pack 81-rated squad 81-rated squad with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. Gold pack 82-rated squad 82-rated squad with a minimum of 35 team chemistry. Small gold players pack 83-rated squad 83-rated squad with a minimum of 40 team chemistry. Premium gold pack 84-rated squad 84-rated squad with a minimum of 45 team chemistry. Small prime electrum players pack 85-rated squad 85-rated squad with a minimum of 50 team chemistry. Small prime mixed players pack 86-rated squad 86-rated squad with a minimum of 55 team chemistry and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Electrum players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Aug. 21’s 92+ Icon Moments Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Rare gold squad

GK: Matías Dituro 75-rated (Universidad Católica)

Matías Dituro 75-rated (Universidad Católica) CB: Jorman Campuzano 75-rated (Boca Juniors)

Jorman Campuzano 75-rated (Boca Juniors) CB: Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors)

Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors) CB: Gonzalo Bergessio 75-rated (Nacional)

Gonzalo Bergessio 75-rated (Nacional) LWB: Samuel Kalu 76-rated (Bordeaux)

Samuel Kalu 76-rated (Bordeaux) RWB: José Pedro Fuenzalida 77-rated (Universidad Católica)

José Pedro Fuenzalida 77-rated (Universidad Católica) CM: Gylfi Sigurðsson 79-rated (Everton)

Gylfi Sigurðsson 79-rated (Everton) CM: Sander Berge 79-rated (Sheffield United)

Sander Berge 79-rated (Sheffield United) CM: Bruno Guimarães 78-rated (Lyon)

Bruno Guimarães 78-rated (Lyon) ST: Wesley Ferreira da Silva 76-rated (Aston Villa)

Wesley Ferreira da Silva 76-rated (Aston Villa) ST: Emmanuel Dennis 76-rated (Watford)

80-rated squad

GK: Camilo Vargas 78-rated (Atlas)

Camilo Vargas 78-rated (Atlas) CB: Grzegorz Krychowiak 80-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Grzegorz Krychowiak 80-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) CB: Sebastian Giovinco 80-rated (Al-Hilal)

Sebastian Giovinco 80-rated (Al-Hilal) CB: Abderrazak Hamdallah 79-rated (Al-Nassr)

Abderrazak Hamdallah 79-rated (Al-Nassr) LM: Enis Bardhi 79-rated (Levante)

Enis Bardhi 79-rated (Levante) CM: Mousa Dembélé 80-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

Mousa Dembélé 80-rated (Guangzhou R&F) CM: Nikola Vlašić 80-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Nikola Vlašić 80-rated (CSKA Moscow) RM: Viktor Tsygankov 80-rated (Dynamo Kyiv)

Viktor Tsygankov 80-rated (Dynamo Kyiv) LW: Adem Ljajić 80-rated (Beşiktaş)

Adem Ljajić 80-rated (Beşiktaş) RW: Marlos Romero Bonfim 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Marlos Romero Bonfim 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) ST: Cristhian Stuani 79-rated (Girona FC)

81-rated squad

GK: Ionut Andrei Radu 75-rated (Internazionale)

Ionut Andrei Radu 75-rated (Internazionale) CB: José Luis Palomino 76-rated (Atalanta)

José Luis Palomino 76-rated (Atalanta) CB: Stefan de Vrij 92-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 92-rated (Internazionale) CB: Kaan Ayhan 75-rated (Sassuolo)

Kaan Ayhan 75-rated (Sassuolo) CDM: Rodrigo Bentancur 79-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Rodrigo Bentancur 79-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Steven Nzonzi 79-rated (Roma)

Steven Nzonzi 79-rated (Roma) LM: Diego Laxalt 77-rated (Milan)

Diego Laxalt 77-rated (Milan) RM: Jens Stryger Larsen 75-rated (Udinese)

Jens Stryger Larsen 75-rated (Udinese) CAM: Alexey Miranchuk 79-rated (Atalanta)

Alexey Miranchuk 79-rated (Atalanta) ST: Giovanni Simeone 76-rated (Cagliari)

Giovanni Simeone 76-rated (Cagliari) ST: Lautaro Martínez 94-rated (Internazionale)

82-rated squad

GK: Emiliano Martínez 78-rated (Aston Villa)

Emiliano Martínez 78-rated (Aston Villa) LB: Aaron Cresswell 77-rated (West Ham United)

Aaron Cresswell 77-rated (West Ham United) CB: Branislav Ivanović 78-rated (West Bromwich)

Branislav Ivanović 78-rated (West Bromwich) CB: Germán Pezzella 78-rated (Fiorentina)

Germán Pezzella 78-rated (Fiorentina) RB: Mattia De Sciglio 78-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Mattia De Sciglio 78-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Jordan Veretout 79-rated (Roma)

Jordan Veretout 79-rated (Roma) CM: Tomáš Souček 91-rated (West Ham United)

Tomáš Souček 91-rated (West Ham United) CM: Steven Nzonzi 79-rated (Roma)

Steven Nzonzi 79-rated (Roma) LW: Davidson Pereira 90-rated (Alanyaspor)

Davidson Pereira 90-rated (Alanyaspor) RW: Jarrod Bowen 77-rated (West Ham United)

Jarrod Bowen 77-rated (West Ham United) ST: Manuel Lanzini 78-rated (West Ham United)

83-rated squad

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan) CB: José Luis Palomino 76-rated (Atalanta)

José Luis Palomino 76-rated (Atalanta) CB: Amir Rrahmani 76-rated (Napoli)

Amir Rrahmani 76-rated (Napoli) CB: Kaan Ayhan 75-rated (Sassuolo)

Kaan Ayhan 75-rated (Sassuolo) LWB: Diego Laxalt 77-rated (Milan)

Diego Laxalt 77-rated (Milan) RWB: Steven Nzonzi 79-rated (Roma)

Steven Nzonzi 79-rated (Roma) CM: Rodrigo Bentancur 79-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Rodrigo Bentancur 79-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Rodrigo de Paul 93-rated (Udinese)

Rodrigo de Paul 93-rated (Udinese) LW: Giovanni Simeone 76-rated (Cagliari)

Giovanni Simeone 76-rated (Cagliari) RW: Jens Stryger Larsen 75-rated (Udinese)

Jens Stryger Larsen 75-rated (Udinese) ST: Lautaro Martínez 94-rated (Internazionale)

84-rated squad

GK: Ionut Andrei Radu 75-rated (Internazionale)

Ionut Andrei Radu 75-rated (Internazionale) CB: José Luis Palomino 76-rated (Atalanta)

José Luis Palomino 76-rated (Atalanta) CB: Amir Rrahmani 76-rated (Napoli)

Amir Rrahmani 76-rated (Napoli) CB: Kaan Ayhan 75-rated (Sassuolo)

Kaan Ayhan 75-rated (Sassuolo) CDM: Rodrigo Bentancur 79-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Rodrigo Bentancur 79-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Rodrigo de Paul 93-rated (Udinese)

Rodrigo de Paul 93-rated (Udinese) LM: Diego Laxalt 77-rated (Milan)

Diego Laxalt 77-rated (Milan) RM: Steven Nzonzi 79-rated (Roma)

Steven Nzonzi 79-rated (Roma) CAM: Alexey Miranchuk 79-rated (Atalanta)

Alexey Miranchuk 79-rated (Atalanta) ST: Luis Muriel 93-rated (Atalanta)

Luis Muriel 93-rated (Atalanta) ST: Lautaro Martínez 94-rated (Internazionale)

85-rated squad

GK: Frederik Rønnow 76-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Frederik Rønnow 76-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: Jetro Willems 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Jetro Willems 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Makoto Hasebe 76-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Makoto Hasebe 76-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Stefan de Vrij 92-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 92-rated (Internazionale) RB: Andrea Conti 77-rated (Milan)

Andrea Conti 77-rated (Milan) CDM: Sebastian Rode 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Sebastian Rode 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CDM: Rodrigo de Paul 93-rated (Udinese)

Rodrigo de Paul 93-rated (Udinese) CAM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CAM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 80-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 80-rated (Roma) ST: Ishak Belfodil 77-rated (Hoffenheim)

Ishak Belfodil 77-rated (Hoffenheim) ST: Lautaro Martínez 94-rated (Internazionale)

86-rated squad