How to complete Aug. 18’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can get several player packs starting today by completing a set of Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, such as asking for some players from a specific league or club.

The Atlético Madrid vs. Villarreal CF squad, for example, has a series of conditions. You’ll need to turn in a 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, a maximum of four leagues, no less than one rare card, five players from the same nation, and one player from both Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a small prime gold players pack.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Aug. 25, to complete four squads: FC Porto vs. Sporting CP, Atlético Madrid vs. Villarreal CF, Lille OSC vs. Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United vs. Liverpool.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward FC Porto vs. Sporting CP 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least four clubs, three leagues, and one player from Liga NOS (POR 1). Gold players pack Atlético Madrid vs. Villarreal CF 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, a maximum of four leagues, no less than one rare card, five players from the same nation, and one player from both Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal. Small prime gold players pack Lille OSC vs. Paris Saint-Germain 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, three players from the same league, four different nationalities plus two players from both Lille and Paris Saint-Germain. Prime electrum players pack Manchester United vs. Liverpool 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, no less than two rare cards, three players from the same club, and one player from both Manchester United and Liverpool. Rare mixed players pack

EA will also grant players who complete all four squads a rare mega pack as a reward. You’ll spend around 65,950 to 111,000 FUT coins in total for every segment together if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Aug. 18’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Aug. 18’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FC Porto vs. Sporting CP

GK: 79-rated Ondřej Kolář (Slavia Praha)

79-rated Ondřej Kolář (Slavia Praha) LB: 74-rated Eloy Room (Columbus Crew SC)

74-rated Eloy Room (Columbus Crew SC) CB: 70-rated Luděk Pernica (Viktoria Plzeň)

70-rated Luděk Pernica (Viktoria Plzeň) CB: 71-rated Radim Řezník (Viktoria Plzeň)

71-rated Radim Řezník (Viktoria Plzeň) RB: 71-rated Milan Havel (Viktoria Plzeň)

71-rated Milan Havel (Viktoria Plzeň) CDM: 73-rated Jakub Hromada (Slavia Praha)

73-rated Jakub Hromada (Slavia Praha) LM: 70-rated Randall Leal (Nashville SC)

70-rated Randall Leal (Nashville SC) CM: 72-rated Anatoliy Trubin (Shakhtar Donetsk)

72-rated Anatoliy Trubin (Shakhtar Donetsk) CM: 72-rated Volodymyr Shepelev (Dynamo Kyiv)

72-rated Volodymyr Shepelev (Dynamo Kyiv) RM: 80-rated Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv)

80-rated Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) ST: 77-rated Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica)

Atlético Madrid vs. Villarreal CF

GK: 77-rated Altay Bayındır (Ferbahçe)

77-rated Altay Bayındır (Ferbahçe) CB: 77-rated Ömer Toprak (Antalyaspor)

77-rated Ömer Toprak (Antalyaspor) CB: 75-rated Serdar Aziz (Ferbahçe)

75-rated Serdar Aziz (Ferbahçe) CB: 81-rated Paco Alcácer (Villarreal CF)

81-rated Paco Alcácer (Villarreal CF) LM: 77-rated Max-Alain Gradel (Sivasspor)

77-rated Max-Alain Gradel (Sivasspor) CM: 77-rated Lucas Biglia (Başakşehir)

77-rated Lucas Biglia (Başakşehir) CM: 76-rated İrfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahçe)

76-rated İrfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahçe) RM: 79-rated Rachid Ghezzal (Beşiktaş)

79-rated Rachid Ghezzal (Beşiktaş) LW: 76-rated Dimitrios Pelkas (Fenerbahçe)

76-rated Dimitrios Pelkas (Fenerbahçe) RW: 75-rated Deniz Türüç (Beşiktaş)

75-rated Deniz Türüç (Beşiktaş) ST: 75-rated Serdar Dursun (Fenerbahçe)

Lille OSC vs. Paris Saint-Germain

GK: 80-rated Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)

80-rated Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) LB: 76-rated Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint-Germain)

76-rated Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 81-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg)

81-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) CB: 76-rated Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge)

76-rated Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge) RB: 76-rated Daniel Muñoz (KRC Genk)

76-rated Daniel Muñoz (KRC Genk) CDM: 82-rated Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt)

82-rated Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt) LM: 80-rated Jonathan Bamba (Lille)

80-rated Jonathan Bamba (Lille) RM: 76-rated Luis Quiñones (Tigres)

76-rated Luis Quiñones (Tigres) CAM: 82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach) ST: 80-rated Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes)

80-rated Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes) ST: 81-rated André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres)

Manchester United vs. Liverpool