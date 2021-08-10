How to complete Aug. 10’s 86+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate team

You have a slight chance of getting a FUTTIES player or one of the promos released in this cycle.

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with an option to choose one of four 86-rated or higher cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The 86+ Player Pick SBC arrives in Ultimate Team as a new opportunity to pack a special item during the FUTTIES promo that’s been live since July 16 and introduced nearly 100 special cards from past FIFA 21 Ultimate Team promos, such as Team of the Year (TOTY), Team of the Season (TOTS), and Summer Stars, and Future Stars.

The latest cards released have had incredible overall ratings and high skill stats, such as the 96-rated FUTTIES version of Arjen Robben from FC Groningen, 95-rated FUTTIES Daniel Carvajal from Real Madrid, and 94-rated FUTTIES Memphis Depay from Barcelona.

If you’re interested in completing the 86+ Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: Gold squad and Rare Gold squad. The first squad requests 11 players with at least Gold level and a minimum of 40 chemistry. This one will cost you around 5,000 FUT coins on consoles and 7,500 on PC if you build it from scratch.

The second segment asks for 11 Rare Gold players and a minimum of 50 chemistry. If you buy all 11 players, you’ll have to pay around 35,300 FUT coins on PlayStation, 53,700 on Xbox, and 49,800 FUT coins on PC.

Everything will cost you around 40,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and 60,000 on Xbox and PC if you have to buy all 11 players required for the solutions. This is a non-repeatable SBC that will be live until next Monday, Aug. 16.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 86+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.

Gold squad

GK: Bill Hamid 75-rated (D.C. United)

Bill Hamid 75-rated (D.C. United) CB: Chancel Mbemba 75-rated (Porto)

Chancel Mbemba 75-rated (Porto) CB: Rodolfo Cota 75-rated (León)

Rodolfo Cota 75-rated (León) CB: Serdar Aziz 75-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Serdar Aziz 75-rated (Fenerbahçe) LM: Vieirinha de Freitas 75-rated (PACK)

Vieirinha de Freitas 75-rated (PACK) CM: Jorge Hernández 75-rated (Pachuca)

Jorge Hernández 75-rated (Pachuca) CM: Fernando Gorriarán 75-rated (Santos Laguna)

Fernando Gorriarán 75-rated (Santos Laguna) RM: Zinedine Ferhat 75-rated (Nîmes Olympique)

Zinedine Ferhat 75-rated (Nîmes Olympique) LW: François Kamano 75-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

François Kamano 75-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) RW: Renato Ibarra 76-rated (Atlas)

Renato Ibarra 76-rated (Atlas) ST: Juan Dinenno 75-rated (Pumas)

Rare Gold squad