How to complete April 28’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A new Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. This type of SBC is great chance for players to easily get a high number of player packs.

The Marquee Matchups segments are themed around real-life soccer matches. EA selects some key games of the week and rewards players with tradeable FUT packs. This week’s solutions were based on different leagues.

Players will be rewarded with different player packs for each squad you build, ranging from jumbo gold gold players packs to premium gold players pack. Those who complete all of the segments will also receive a prime gold players pack.

You’ll have to complete four squads: RSC Anderlecht vs. Club Brugge, Valencia CF vs. Levante UD, RC Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain, and Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City. This type of SBC is different from the special player items one, however. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known rating and chemistry minimum.

The Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City squad, for example, requires you to turn in a 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, a maximum of five players from the same club, at least two rare cards, four players from different nationalities, and two players from both Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward RSC Anderlecht vs. Club Brugge 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least four different clubs, three leagues, and one player from both RSC Anderlecht and Club Brugge. Jumbo gold players pack Valencia CF vs. Levante UD 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, no more than four leagues, at least five players with the same nationality, and one player from both Valencia and the Levante UD. Jumbo premium gold pack RC Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, no less than three clubs, five players from the same league, and one players from both Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain. Prime electrum players pack Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, a maximum of five players from the same club, at least two rare cards, four players from different nationalities, and two players from both Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City. Premium gold players pack

Building all of the segments from scratch will cost you around 33,000 to 46,000 FUT coins on the FUT market. This SBC will be available for one week, until May 5, so you have time to craft the cards you need as well.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete April 28’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

RSC Anderlecht vs. Club Brugge

GK: 59-rated Jonas Dakir (Randers)

59-rated Jonas Dakir (Randers) CB: 62-rated Lorenzo Gordinho (Viborg FF)

62-rated Lorenzo Gordinho (Viborg FF) CB: 76-rated Erik Sviatchenko (Midtjylland)

76-rated Erik Sviatchenko (Midtjylland) CB: 56-rated Hosine Bility (Midtjylland)

56-rated Hosine Bility (Midtjylland) LM: 63-rated Tomoya Fujii (S-Hiroshima)

63-rated Tomoya Fujii (S-Hiroshima) CM: 79-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)

79-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: 77-rated Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt)

77-rated Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) RM: 78-rated Florian Grillitsch (TSG Hoffenheim)

78-rated Florian Grillitsch (TSG Hoffenheim) LW: 78-rated Takashi Inui (Cerezo Osaka)

78-rated Takashi Inui (Cerezo Osaka) RW: 80-rated Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)

80-rated Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) ST: 78-rated Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Valencia CF vs. Levante UD

GK: 79-rated Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor)

79-rated Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor) LB: 76-rated Juan Miranda (Real Betis)

76-rated Juan Miranda (Real Betis) CB: 76-rated Martín Cáceres (Levante UD)

76-rated Martín Cáceres (Levante UD) CB: 75-rated Attila Szalai (Fenerbahçe)

75-rated Attila Szalai (Fenerbahçe) RB: 77-rated Valentin Rosier (Beşiktaş)

77-rated Valentin Rosier (Beşiktaş) LM: 77-rated José “Cote” Díaz (CA Osasuna)

77-rated José “Cote” Díaz (CA Osasuna) CM: 77-rated Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid)

77-rated Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) CM: 76-rated Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahçe)

76-rated Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahçe) RM: 75-rated Deniz Türüç (Başakşehir)

75-rated Deniz Türüç (Başakşehir) CF: 78-rated Daniel García (Athletic Club)

78-rated Daniel García (Athletic Club) ST: 78-rated Kike García (CA Osasuna)

RC Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain

GK: 82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) LB: 78-rated Mário Rui (Napoli)

78-rated Mário Rui (Napoli) CB: 78-rated Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint-Germain)

78-rated Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 76-rated Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb)

76-rated Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb) RB: 76-rated Mattia De Sciglio (Piemonte Calcio)

76-rated Mattia De Sciglio (Piemonte Calcio) CM: 78-rated Miguel Veloso (Hellas Verona)

78-rated Miguel Veloso (Hellas Verona) CM: 81-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

81-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) CM: 78-rated Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma)

78-rated Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) LW: 81-rated Nani Cunha (Venezia)

81-rated Nani Cunha (Venezia) RW: 78-rated Matteo Darmian (Internazionale)

78-rated Matteo Darmian (Internazionale) ST: 78-rated Jean-Pierre Nsame (Venezia)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City