How to complete April 13’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The new Marquee Matchups squad building challenge (SBC) is available for FIFA 23 players to complete starting today.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

You’ll have one week to complete all segments until April 20. It’s a great opportunity to stock up on fodder since each solution offers a different FUT pack that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack.

Players will have to complete squads on the VfB Stuttgart vs. Dortmund, Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad, PSG vs. RC Lens, and Fiorentina vs. Bergamo Calcio matches. You’ll notice that the squads are a bit more difficult to build since you’ll have to follow different conditions such as rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

The VfB Stuttgart vs. Dortmund squad, for example, asks for a 74-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of players from the same club, at least three leagues, and one player German player. The reward for this segment is a jumbo gold pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and the rewards for each solution to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward VfB Stuttgart vs. Dortmund 74-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of players from the same club, at least three leagues, and one player German player. Jumbo gold pack Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad 76-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, no less than five clubs, three nationalities, and two players from LaLiga. Premium electrum players pack PSG vs. RC Lens 78-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, no more than four nationalities, at least one rare card, three players from the same league, plus one player from Paris Saint-Germain and RC Lens. Small prime gold players pack Fiorentina vs. Bergamo Calcio 80-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, three players from the same nation, and one player from both Fiorentina and Atalanta BC. Prime electrum players pack

You can buy the necessary cards for all the squads, if you do, you’ll spend around 29,850 to 39,150 FUT coins across the available platforms, but you can use the time to craft cards and spend less. You’ll also receive a mega pack as a bonus once you complete all segments.

Here are all the cheapest solutions to complete April 13’s Marquee Matchups SBC set right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete April 13’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

VfB Stuttgart vs. Dortmund

GK: 81-rated James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

81-rated James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) CB: 64-rated Pierrick Cros (Stade Lavallois)

64-rated Pierrick Cros (Stade Lavallois) CB: 64-rated Abdourahmane Barry (Amiens SC)

64-rated Abdourahmane Barry (Amiens SC) CB: 64-rated Arouna Sangante (Havre AC)

64-rated Arouna Sangante (Havre AC) LM: 64-rated Kévin Perrot (Stade Lavallois)

64-rated Kévin Perrot (Stade Lavallois) CM: 64-rated Marlon Frey (MSV Duisburg)

64-rated Marlon Frey (MSV Duisburg) CM: 64-rated Steeve Beusnard (Pau FC)

64-rated Steeve Beusnard (Pau FC) RM: 64-rated Eddy Sylvestre (Pau FC)

64-rated Eddy Sylvestre (Pau FC) LW: 81-rated Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

81-rated Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RW: 80-rated Sergi Roberto (Barcelona)

80-rated Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) ST: 81-rated João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad

GK: 75-rated Cédric Brunner (FC Schalke 04)

75-rated Cédric Brunner (FC Schalke 04) LB: 75-rated Kévin Manuel Rodrigues (Adana Demirspor)

75-rated Kévin Manuel Rodrigues (Adana Demirspor) CB: 77-rated Vitor Hugo (Trabzonspor)

77-rated Vitor Hugo (Trabzonspor) CB: 75-rated Martín Montoya Torralbo (Real Betis)

75-rated Martín Montoya Torralbo (Real Betis) RB: 75-rated Kike García (CA Osasuna)

75-rated Kike García (CA Osasuna) CM: 75-rated Fredrik Midtsjø (Galatasaray)

75-rated Fredrik Midtsjø (Galatasaray) CM: 77-rated Miha Zajc (Fenerbahçe)

77-rated Miha Zajc (Fenerbahçe) CM: 75-rated Dorukhan Toköz (Trabzonspor)

75-rated Dorukhan Toköz (Trabzonspor) LW: 75-rated Fabio Borini (Karagümrük SK)

75-rated Fabio Borini (Karagümrük SK) RW: 79-rated Rachid Ghezzal (Beşiktaş)

79-rated Rachid Ghezzal (Beşiktaş) ST: 75-rated Joshua King (Fenerbahçe)

PSG vs. RC Lens

GK: 79-rated Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)

79-rated Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) CB: 77-rated Ângel Montoro (Real Oviedo)

77-rated Ângel Montoro (Real Oviedo) CB: 77-rated Rob Holding (Arsenal)

77-rated Rob Holding (Arsenal) CB: 78-rated Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

78-rated Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LM: 76-rated Diego Rossi (Fenerbahçe)

76-rated Diego Rossi (Fenerbahçe) CM: 78-rated Libertadores Nicolás De la Cruz (River Plate)

78-rated Libertadores Nicolás De la Cruz (River Plate) CM: 77-rated Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP)

77-rated Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP) RM: 78-rated Juan Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain)

78-rated Juan Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: 78-rated Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim)

78-rated Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: 78-rated Maximiliano Gómez (Trabzonspor)

78-rated Maximiliano Gómez (Trabzonspor) ST: 78-rated Saša Kalajdžić (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

