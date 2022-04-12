How to complete April 12’s UEFA Marquee Matchups in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a new UEFA Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. They are normally released on Thursdays, but EA has now launched a smaller UEFA version to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

This SBC will be available for one week, until April 19, to complete two squads: Bayern München vs. Villarreal CF and Liverpool vs. SL Benfica. These squads require different conditions aside from the special player items, however.

Players will have to take into consideration conditions such as a specific number of players from the same league or club and a minimum number of rare cards aside from the usual minimum rating and chemistry.

The first solution asks for a 79-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, at least four players from the same nation, five different clubs, and one player from both Bayern Munich and Villarreal. This one rewards players with a premium mixed players pack.

The second team must be an 81-rated team with at least 80 chemistry, two rare cards, no less than three leagues, and one player from both Liverpool and Benfica. Players who turn in this squad will get a small rare gold players pack.

If you turn in both squads, you’ll also get a rare electrum players pack as a reward. You’ll only spend around 19,600 to 23,850 FUT coins for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete April 12’s UEFA Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bayern München vs. Villarreal CF

GK: 80-rated Pau López (Olympique de Marseille)

80-rated Pau López (Olympique de Marseille) LB: 79-rated Owen Wijndal (AZ)

79-rated Owen Wijndal (AZ) CB: 75-rated Sergio Álvarez (SD Eibar)

75-rated Sergio Álvarez (SD Eibar) CB: 81-rated Paco Alcácer (Villarreal)

81-rated Paco Alcácer (Villarreal) RB: 80-rated Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax)

80-rated Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) CM: 75-rated Adam Maher (FC Utrecht)

75-rated Adam Maher (FC Utrecht) CM: 81-rated Jonathan Viera (UD Las Palmas)

81-rated Jonathan Viera (UD Las Palmas) CM: 78-rated Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

78-rated Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) LW: 78-rated Cody Gakpo (PSV)

78-rated Cody Gakpo (PSV) RW: 80-rated Hans Hateboer (Atalanta)

80-rated Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) ST: 81-rated Joaquín Correa (Internazionale)

Liverpool vs. SL Benfica