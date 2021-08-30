How to complete 90+ Upgrade x10 SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a new squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Sunday, Aug. 29 that will reward players who complete it with 10 90-rated or higher cards in the game after they complete all the five segments required.

This SBC is a good way to craft special cards given that Team of the Season (TOTS), Team of the Year (TOTY), Path to Glory, and Summer Stars versions of players are still available in packs. You can get some of the highest-rated cards in the game such as Path to Glory Marcos Acuña 98-rated from Sevilla, Path to Glory Ben Chilwell 97-rated from Chelsea, and Summer Stars Cristiano Ronaldo 99-rated from Piemonte Calcio.

There’s also a slim chance, however, that you end up spending your fodder on coins and getting nothing in return because of cards like TOTS Oscar Emboaba 91-rated from Shanghai SIPG, TOTS İlkay Gündoğan 92-rated from Manchester City, and TOTS Mislav Oršić 90-rated from Dinamo Zagreb, who are some of the players available in packs that are not that good anymore at this stage of the game.

The 90+ Upgrade x10 SBC is a non-repeatable one that will be available for six more days. All your 10 90-rated or higher cards will be untradeable items, which means you can’t sell them in the FUT market for profit. It’s currently costing around 430,000 FUT coins on console and around 520,000 FUT coins on PC, if you buy all the 55 cards we listed for the five solutions.

You’ll be rewarded with a tradeable pack every time you complete one of the segments. Here are their conditions and rewards.

Segments Conditions Rewards 83-Rated Squad 83-rated squad with a minimum of 70 team chemistry plus one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Two players pack 84-Rated Squad 84-rated squad with a minimum of 65 team chemistry plus one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Small electrum players pack 85-Rated Squad 85-rated squad with a minimum of 60 team chemistry plus one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Gold pack 86-Rated Squad 86-rated squad with a minimum of 55 team chemistry. Small gold players pack 87-Rated Squad 87-rated squad with a minimum of 50 team chemistry. Premium gold pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 90+ Upgrade x10 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

83-rated squad

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Willi Orbán 79-rated (RB Leipzig)

Willi Orbán 79-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Salif Sané 79-rated (Schalke 04)

Salif Sané 79-rated (Schalke 04) RB: Stefan Lainer 80-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Stefan Lainer 80-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) CM: Thomas Müller 94-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 94-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LW: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Real Valladolid)

Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Real Valladolid) ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

84-rated squad

GK: Jasper Cillessen 81-rated (Valencia)

Jasper Cillessen 81-rated (Valencia) LB: Ramy Bensebaini 80-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Ramy Bensebaini 80-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Domingos Souza Duarte 78-rated (Granada)

Domingos Souza Duarte 78-rated (Granada) CB: Unai Núñez 78-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Unai Núñez 78-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RB: Álvaro Odriozola 79-rated (Real Madrid)

Álvaro Odriozola 79-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Nemanja Maksimović 79-rated (Getafe)

Nemanja Maksimović 79-rated (Getafe) CDM: Héctor Herrera 81-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Héctor Herrera 81-rated (Atlético Madrid) CAM: Thomas Müller 94-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 94-rated (Bayern Munich) CAM: Vicente Iborra 79-rated (Villarreal)

Vicente Iborra 79-rated (Villarreal) ST: Thorgan Hazard 93-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thorgan Hazard 93-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Luuk de Jong 80-rated (Sevilla)

85-rated squad

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) LB: Renan Lodi 81-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Renan Lodi 81-rated (Atlético Madrid) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) RB: Thomas Meunier 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thomas Meunier 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LM: Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica)

Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica) CM: Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CM: Jonathan Viera 81-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Jonathan Viera 81-rated (Beijing Guoan) RM: Alexis Sánchez 94-rated (Internazionale)

Alexis Sánchez 94-rated (Internazionale) ST: Willian José 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Willian José 80-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Raúl García 80-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

86-rated squad

GK: Jasper Cillessen 81-rated (Valencia)

Jasper Cillessen 81-rated (Valencia) CB: Rodrigo Ely 75-rated (Alavés)

Rodrigo Ely 75-rated (Alavés) CB: Gabriel Magalhães 78-rated (Arsenal)

Gabriel Magalhães 78-rated (Arsenal) CB: Joël Veltman 77-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Joël Veltman 77-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion) LM: Otávio Monteiro 92-rated (Porto)

Otávio Monteiro 92-rated (Porto) CM: Cesinha 91-rated (Daegu FC)

Cesinha 91-rated (Daegu FC) CM: Teun Koopmeiners 91-rated (AZ)

Teun Koopmeiners 91-rated (AZ) RM: Antony dos Santos 78-rated (Ajax)

Antony dos Santos 78-rated (Ajax) LF: Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG) RF: Rodrygo de Goes 79-rated (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo de Goes 79-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Willian José 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

87-rated squad