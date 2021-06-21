How to complete 85+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 85+ Player Pick squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with an option to choose one out of four 85-rated or higher cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This SBC was added amid the Festival of FUTball promotion in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, which features some of the best cards in the game, such as 95-rated Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, 95-rated Paul Pogba from Manchester United, and 95-rated Eden Hazard from Real Madrid, so this is an additional opportunity to pack one of these cards.

If you’re not lucky enough to pack a Festival of FUTball card, there are still some regular gold cards that are quite useful, such as Kylian Mbappé and Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain. You can also pack a card that has almost no value, but that’s the thing with loot boxes. The SBC will be live for three more days.

If you’re interested in completing the 85+ Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in an 84-rated squad with a minimum of 40 chemistry and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. The SBC costs around 80,000 FUT coins on PlayStation or Xbox consoles and around 100,000 FUT coins on PC if you buy all the cards to make the team.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 85+ Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.