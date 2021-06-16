How to complete 83+ Upgrade x10 SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There are 14 Festival of FUTball cards that you can pack from this SBC.

EA Sports has added an 83+ Upgrade x10 squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with 10 83-rated or higher cards that are available in FUT packs right now.

The pack gives players an additional opportunity to pack a Festival of FUTball card, the new promo based on national team matches that replaced the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo last Friday, June 11. There are some incredible players that you can pack, such as a 95-rated version of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona, a 95-rated Kai Havertz from Chelsea, and a 94-rated card of Phil Foden from Manchester City.

Aside from the Festival of FUTball cards, you can pack any player that’s at least 83-rated, so that kind of pack is more of a gamble than anything else. All 10 players you can pack will also be untradeable items, which means you can’t sell them on the FUT market to make a profit.

If you’re interested in completing the 83+ Upgrade x10 SBC, you’ll need to turn in an 84-rated squad with a minimum of 40 chemistry and at least one Inform or TOTS card. The SBC will be live until Friday, June 18 at 12pm CT. It costs around 90,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and is slightly more expensive on PC (105,000 FUT coins).

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 83+ Upgrade x10 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.