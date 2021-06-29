How to complete 83+ Upgrade x10 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new 83+ Upgrade x10 squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with 10 83-rated or higher cards that are available in FUT packs right now.

This kind of pack provides a great opportunity to fill your Ultimate Team with fodder for future SBCs. It’s likely that you’ll at least get one 85-rated card or higher. And if you’re really lucky, you’ll pack someone like 91-rated Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, 92-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, or 93-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

This is a non-repeatable SBC and all 10 players you pack will be untradeable items, which means you can’t sell them on the FUT market to make a profit.

If you’re interested in completing the new 83+ Upgrade x10 SBC, you’ll need to turn in an 84-rated squad with a minimum of 40 chemistry and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. The SBC will be live for the next two days and costs around 120,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and is slightly more expensive on PC (155,000 FUT coins).

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the new 83+ Upgrade x10 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.