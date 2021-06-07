How to complete 82-88 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 82-88 Upgrade squad-building challenge (SBC) on Sunday, June 6 that will reward players who complete it with a player rated between 82 and 88 overall in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Since you can’t pack anything above an 88-rating, this SBC won’t reward you with one of the best cards in the game. But you can still pack a card that’s either useful in-game such as Nick Pope from Burnley, David de Gea from Manchester United, or Éderson de Moraes from Manchester City, or a card that will serve as fodder for a future SBC.

The 82-88 Upgrade SBC is really cheap at the moment, costing approximately 9,000 FUT coins on any gaming platform since it only requires a minimum of nine gold players with 30 chemistry. You can complete it as many times as you want while the SBC remains live in the next four days, but you can’t sell the items in the FUT market since all of the rewards are untradeable.

Here’s the cheapest solution for the 82-88 Upgrade SBC right now.