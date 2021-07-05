How to complete 82-88 Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This SBC might be a good way to craft some fodder in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports introduced an 82-88 Player Pick squad-building challenge (SBC) on Sunday, July 4. Completeing this willl reward players with the option to pick one out of three rare gold players rated between 82 and 88 overall in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is a repeatable SBC that will be live for the next four days, meaning that you can complete it as many times you want during that period. Your reward, though, will always be an untradeable player that you can’t sell in the FUT market to recover your coins or profit.

The 82-88 Player Pick SBC is fairly priced as it costs around 7,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, 8,250 FUT coins on Xbox, and 10,000 FUT coins on PC. You’ll have to turn in at least nine gold players with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. Although this isn’t the most exciting SBC, it might be a good way to craft some high-rated cards for a future SBC of your preference.

Here’s the cheapest solution for the 82-88 Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.