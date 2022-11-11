How to claim a 30 percent Adidas discount with a FIFA 23 promo code

Soccer goes way beyond being just a sport. Its representation comes in various forms, two of which are teaming up to give fans a small November treat. FIFA 23 and Adidas have a special limited-time offer for you, and we’ll show you how to obtain it.

Adidas is allowing FIFA 23 players to use a special one-time 30 percent discount in the Adidas online store. There are restrictions on who, where, and when the offer can be activated.

Are you eligible to claim a FIFA 23 promo code for the Adidas store?

There are five requirements that need to be met to receive a FIFA 23 promo code:

You must be located in one of the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, The Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, U.K., U.S.

You must be over 18 years old.

You must own a copy of FIFA 23 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S.

You must have opted in to receive marketing messages from EA.

You must log into FIFA 23 and connect to the EA servers before the offer expires.

An important note is that each code is unique to a region, so if you are located in the U.S., you can only use the promo code there. Europeans have it a little easier since their codes are valid in all eligible European countries.

How to redeem FIFA 23 promo code for a 30 percent Adidas discount

If you meet all of the outlined requirements, claiming your promo code is easy. You will receive one as a FIFA 23 in-game message. If the message is gone after a while, don’t panic, you’ll still have your code in the Promotions and Offers section of your EA account.

To activate the code itself, you must first select a discount-eligible item from the Adidas online store and add it to your shopping bag. Then, you can use the “Enter promo code” option to write in your FIFA 23 code and claim 30 percent off your chosen item. This discount can be applied one time to a single item.

The unique FIFA 23 promo codes will be delivered between Nov. 14 and Dec. 4 and can be used at the Adidas store until Dec. 31, 2022.