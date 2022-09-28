How to change the camera angle in FIFA 23

In FIFA 23, you have many options to choose from to set your camera angle according to your preferences. You can choose from 10 different camera views and select which one you prefer for each match type.

The camera angle can be changed from the game menu, before a match or during one. If you change it during the match, it will only apply to that game and the settings will be reset for the next, however. To keep the setting for all games, make the changes from the main menu.

To change the camera angle in FIFA 23, go to Settings then Game Settings and move to the Camera tab. You can then choose what camera view you prefer for the Single Player Camera, Multiplayer Camera, Locked to Player Camera, Pro Clubs Camera, and Be a Keeper Camera.

If you set the Camera Settings to Custom, this will allow you to change the Camera Height and Camera Zoom. And if you are in the Pro mode, you can also change the Pro Camera Zoom, Pro Camera Speed, and Pro Camera Swing.

Here are all 10 of the camera views you can choose from in FIFA 23.

Default

Screengrab via EA Sports

Despite the name, this isn’t the default option when you play FIFA 23 for the first time. The default camera shows the matches from a long-range perspective.

EA Sports GameCam

Screengrab via EA Sports

This is the option that is the default when you first boot up the game and was designed for next-gen consoles. It isn’t much different from the Default camera view, but it shows much more of the crowd.

Tele Broadcast

Screengrab via EA Sports

This camera angle is similar to a TV broadcast camera angle and is a lot closer to the players than the EA Sports GameCam view with a mid-range perspective.

Tele

Screengrab via EA Sports

The angle for the Tele camera shows the matches from a higher angle but from the same distance as the Tele Broadcast camera view.

Co-Op

Screengrab via EA Sports

Since this option is used for Co-op mode, it gives a farther view of players so your friends can see themselves and more players in the same frame with a long-range perspective and an angle similar to isometric projection.

Classic

Screengrab via EA Sports

The Classic angle shows a lot of the crowd with a lower height but from a camera angle much lower than the EA Sports GameCam. It also has the camera much closer to the players, showing less of the field.

Dynamic

Screengrab via EA Sports

This camera view is the closest to the players, has an isometric perspective, and low height. It focuses much more on the ball and is recommended for those who constantly dribble instead of passing since you don’t need to see the players around you all the time.

End to End

Screengrab via EA Sports

The End-to-End camera changes the perspective to the back of the field, so it goes from side to side to one end to the other. The camera is at a high point and is also close to the players.

Pro

Screengrab via EA Sports

This camera type will only follow your Virtual Pro, be it a player or a goalkeeper, and is better used when playing Pro Clubs or Be a Keeper mode as it gives a third-person view like in RPG video games and you can see the whole stadium.

Broadcast

Screengrab via EA Sports

The camera position is locked in the center of the field similar to a real-life soccer broadcast.