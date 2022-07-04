FIFA 22 has a great single-player mode with tournaments and customization, but one of the best parts of the game is its multiplayer mode.

You can cross-play with different consoles and consoles from the previous generation, but that only applies to the Online Seasons and Online Friendlies modes. If you share the same console as your friend, you can play any multiplayer game mode like Kick-off or Ultimate Team. Be aware, though: there is currently a bug that can sometimes prevent you from adding friends in the game.

How to add friends in FIFA 22

If you already have your friend added on your console and they own FIFA 22, they will automatically appear on your Friends List as a possible invite. If you do not, there are two ways to add friends in FIFA 22. The first is the standard way, which is done through your EA account on FIFA:

Launch FIFA 22

Press RT on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, R2 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, or ZR on Nintendo Switch to go to the Friends tab. If you have your friend on your console’s friends list, they will appear here

Press Y on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Triangle on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, or X on Nintendo Switch.

Type in your friend’s Xbox Live Gamertag, PSN, Origin Account, or Nintendo Online ID to get their EA account.

Unfortunately, there is currently a bug that prevents you from adding friends through EA. If this happens and you need to add someone who is playing on a different console than you, you’ll need to restart your game or console until it works again.

If the person you add is playing on the same console, instead of adding them directly through FIFA using their EA game ID, you need to add them on your console so they’ll automatically appear in your list when inviting friends. You can use the method below to play with anyone as long as they have an EA account connected to their device.

To add someone as a friend on PC

Launch Origin and sign in.

Click Friends on the menu bar

Click “Add a Friend”

Search for friends with their EA Account ID, real name, or email address.

for friends with their EA Account ID, real name, or email address. Hover over your friend’s avatar and click “View Profile”

In the top right corner, select “Send friend request”

To add someone as a friend on PlayStation

Launch your PlayStation and scroll up and go to Friends

Write your friend’s Online ID or real name in the search bar

Select the button with the happy face and + sign.

Add someone as a friend on Xbox

Hold the Xbox Button to open your side menu.

Go to the People tab

Scroll down, and press “Find Someone”

Type in your friend’s username

Click on them and add them as a friend

Add someone as a friend on Nintendo Switch