Here’s TOTW 31 in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports revealed Team of the Week (TOTW) 31 for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

EA creates a new version for players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures are done. The TOTW 31 replaced the former batch of TOTW players today. The cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or earn some cards if you played in the last Weekend League.

The highest-rated players in TOTW 31 are a 94-rated version of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, an 87-rated version of Fabio Quagliarella from Sampdoria, and an 87-rated version of Isco from Real Madrid.

Aside from Harry Kane, none of these players will be usable at this stage of the game since there are a lot of better cards available. You can still sell one of them for at least 10,000 FUT coins or insert them in a squad-building challenge (SBC) of your preference.

Here are all of the TOTW cards that were added this week.

First team

GK: Emiliano Martínez 81-rated (Arsenal)

LB: Casper Højer Nielsen 74-rated (Aarhus GF)

CB: Rúben Dias 83-rated (Benfica)

CB: Jannik Vestergaard 82-rated (Southampton)

CDM: Declan Rice 82-rated (West Ham United)

CM: Isco 87-rated (Real Madrid)

LM: Enis Bardhi 82-rated (Levante)

RM: Federico Chiesa 82-rated (Fiorentina)

ST: Jean-Pierre Nsame 85-rated (Young Boys)

ST: Fabio Quagliarella 87-rated (Sampdoria)

ST: Harry Kane 94-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Bench