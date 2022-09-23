Get ready to know them all off by heart.

FIFA 23 is around the corner with a bunch of upgraded game mechanics and graphics, but one thing FIFA is known for but rarely talked about is its consistently excellent soundtrack. Each year FIFA seems to bring hit after hit for soccer fans, even making the loading screens a good time.

Forget Shazam, here’s a list of all the confirmed songs on FIFA 23.

What songs are in FIFA 23?

Each artist is in alphabetical order, make sure you scour through this full FIFA 23 track listing and find some gems—we’re sure you’ll know them all off by heart before long.

Here’s all the FIFA songs for this year:

AC Slater, Bleu Clair, Moksi, Kate Wild — Green Light (feat. Kate Wild) – Moksi Remix

Alewya — Jagna

Ark Woods — First Flight To Mars

Baby Tate — Pedi

Bad Boy Timz,Olamide — Skelele (feat. Olamide)

Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo — Ojitos Lindos

Badshah, J Balvin,Tainy — Voodoo (with J Balvin & Tainy)

Bakermat — Madan (King)

Bianca Costa — Ounana

Biig Piig — FUN

Blackwave., Abhi The Nomad — a-okay

Bonobo, O’Flynn — Otomo

Bru-C — Playground

Central Cee — Obsessed With You

Chappaqua Wrestling — Full Round Table

Chase & Status, Takura — Don’t Be Scared (feat. Takura)

Crooked Colours — Feel It

Cryalot — Hurt Me

Danger Mouse, Black Thought, Michael Kiwanuka — Aquamarine (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)

Daniela Lalita — Tenía Razón

Denzel Curry, slowthai — Zatoichi [Feat. slowthai]

Disclosure, RAYE — Waterfall

Doss — Look

Edd — Mama Used to Say

Effy — Not Yours

Eunique — MAN NENNT MICH

FKA twigs, Shygirl — papi bones (feat. shygirl)

Flume, Caroline Polachek — Sirens

Gardna, MC. Spyda, Selecta J-Man — Disturb Them

George FitzGerald, Panda Bear — Passed Tense

Gorgon City, DRAMA — You’ve Done Enough

Graham Lake, Avelino — Run em Down

Greentea Peng — Stuck In The Middle

Haich Ber Na — So Sick Of Me

Hak Baker — Bricks in the Wall

Harry Stone — Daydreaming

Hayden James, Cassian, Elderbrook — On Your Own (feat. Elderbrook)

Ibeyi, Pa Salieu — Made of Gold

IDK, Denzel Curry — Dog Food (feat. Denzel Curry)

Jack Harlow — Nail Tech

James BKS, The Big Hash — High Level

Joy Club, TIEKS — Lifted

Koffee — Pull Up

Kojey Radical, Knucks — Payback (feat. Knucks)

Kungs, The Knocks — People (with The Knocks)

Labrinth — Lift Off

Lane 8, Arctic Lake — All I Want

LODATO, Janice Robinson — Dreamer

Lous and The Yakuza — Kisé

Luude, Dear Sunday — Wanna Stay

LYAM, Wiki — The Reapers

Mall Grab, D Double E, Novelist — Times Change

Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman — Maybe Not

Michael Calfan, Leo Stannard — Better

MILKBLOOD — DISCO CLOSURE

moa moa — Drive

Moksi, Diede — T.T.Y.N.

Monty, Visages, PAV4N, Strategy — Hardware

Muddy Monks — Smthng

Nas — 40-16 Building

Nathan Day — Hello Alien

Nia Archives — Forbidden Feelingz

Nightmares On Wax, OSHUN — Breathe In

ODESZA — Behind The Sun

P Money, Whiney — Sorry I’m Not Sorry

Phantoms, Big Wild — Firepit

Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju — Finesse

Phoenix, Ezra Koenig — Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig)

Pongo — Kuzola

Quevedo, Linton — Ahora y Siempre

Regents, Cartridge, Strategy — Heritage

Remi Wolf — Quiet On Set

ROLE MODEL — forever&more

ROSALÍA — SAOKO

Sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing, nowhere. — i’m not okay

Sampa the Great, Angelique Kidjo — Let Me Be Great [Feat. Angélique Kidjo]

San Holo — All The Highs

Sea Girls — Falling Apart

seeyousoon — FIX YOUR FACE

Shenseea — Run Run

Smoke DZA, Girl Talk — Season

SOFY — Big Talk

SOHN — M.I.A.

Stromae — Fils de joie

The Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs — Walking On Water (feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs)

Trinidad Cardona, Davido, Aisha, FIFA Sound — Hayya Hayya (Better Together) – Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack

Trueno, Victor Heredia — TIERRA ZANTA

Tseba, Electric Fields — Must Be Love (feat. Electric Fields)

VENICE — Can’t Sleep

Watch the Ride, Emz — READY4DEM

Wh0 — Sunshine

Willow Kayne — White City

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius — Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Young Franco, Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters — Rollout (feat. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer & Close Counters)

yunè pinku — DC Rot

FIFA 23 is set for release on Sept. 30 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. The FUT web app is already live via web browsers.