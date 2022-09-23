FIFA 23 is around the corner with a bunch of upgraded game mechanics and graphics, but one thing FIFA is known for but rarely talked about is its consistently excellent soundtrack. Each year FIFA seems to bring hit after hit for soccer fans, even making the loading screens a good time.
Forget Shazam, here’s a list of all the confirmed songs on FIFA 23.
What songs are in FIFA 23?
Each artist is in alphabetical order, make sure you scour through this full FIFA 23 track listing and find some gems—we’re sure you’ll know them all off by heart before long.
Here’s all the FIFA songs for this year:
- AC Slater, Bleu Clair, Moksi, Kate Wild — Green Light (feat. Kate Wild) – Moksi Remix
- Alewya — Jagna
- Ark Woods — First Flight To Mars
- Baby Tate — Pedi
- Bad Boy Timz,Olamide — Skelele (feat. Olamide)
- Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo — Ojitos Lindos
- Badshah, J Balvin,Tainy — Voodoo (with J Balvin & Tainy)
- Bakermat — Madan (King)
- Bianca Costa — Ounana
- Biig Piig — FUN
- Blackwave., Abhi The Nomad — a-okay
- Bonobo, O’Flynn — Otomo
- Bru-C — Playground
- Central Cee — Obsessed With You
- Chappaqua Wrestling — Full Round Table
- Chase & Status, Takura — Don’t Be Scared (feat. Takura)
- Crooked Colours — Feel It
- Cryalot — Hurt Me
- Danger Mouse, Black Thought, Michael Kiwanuka — Aquamarine (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)
- Daniela Lalita — Tenía Razón
- Denzel Curry, slowthai — Zatoichi [Feat. slowthai]
- Disclosure, RAYE — Waterfall
- Doss — Look
- Edd — Mama Used to Say
- Effy — Not Yours
- Eunique — MAN NENNT MICH
- FKA twigs, Shygirl — papi bones (feat. shygirl)
- Flume, Caroline Polachek — Sirens
- Gardna, MC. Spyda, Selecta J-Man — Disturb Them
- George FitzGerald, Panda Bear — Passed Tense
- Gorgon City, DRAMA — You’ve Done Enough
- Graham Lake, Avelino — Run em Down
- Greentea Peng — Stuck In The Middle
- Haich Ber Na — So Sick Of Me
- Hak Baker — Bricks in the Wall
- Harry Stone — Daydreaming
- Hayden James, Cassian, Elderbrook — On Your Own (feat. Elderbrook)
- Ibeyi, Pa Salieu — Made of Gold
- IDK, Denzel Curry — Dog Food (feat. Denzel Curry)
- Jack Harlow — Nail Tech
- James BKS, The Big Hash — High Level
- Joy Club, TIEKS — Lifted
- Koffee — Pull Up
- Kojey Radical, Knucks — Payback (feat. Knucks)
- Kungs, The Knocks — People (with The Knocks)
- Labrinth — Lift Off
- Lane 8, Arctic Lake — All I Want
- LODATO, Janice Robinson — Dreamer
- Lous and The Yakuza — Kisé
- Luude, Dear Sunday — Wanna Stay
- LYAM, Wiki — The Reapers
- Mall Grab, D Double E, Novelist — Times Change
- Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman — Maybe Not
- Michael Calfan, Leo Stannard — Better
- MILKBLOOD — DISCO CLOSURE
- moa moa — Drive
- Moksi, Diede — T.T.Y.N.
- Monty, Visages, PAV4N, Strategy — Hardware
- Muddy Monks — Smthng
- Nas — 40-16 Building
- Nathan Day — Hello Alien
- Nia Archives — Forbidden Feelingz
- Nightmares On Wax, OSHUN — Breathe In
- ODESZA — Behind The Sun
- P Money, Whiney — Sorry I’m Not Sorry
- Phantoms, Big Wild — Firepit
- Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju — Finesse
- Phoenix, Ezra Koenig — Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig)
- Pongo — Kuzola
- Quevedo, Linton — Ahora y Siempre
- Regents, Cartridge, Strategy — Heritage
- Remi Wolf — Quiet On Set
- ROLE MODEL — forever&more
- ROSALÍA — SAOKO
- Sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing, nowhere. — i’m not okay
- Sampa the Great, Angelique Kidjo — Let Me Be Great [Feat. Angélique Kidjo]
- San Holo — All The Highs
- Sea Girls — Falling Apart
- seeyousoon — FIX YOUR FACE
- Shenseea — Run Run
- Smoke DZA, Girl Talk — Season
- SOFY — Big Talk
- SOHN — M.I.A.
- Stromae — Fils de joie
- The Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs — Walking On Water (feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs)
- Trinidad Cardona, Davido, Aisha, FIFA Sound — Hayya Hayya (Better Together) – Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack
- Trueno, Victor Heredia — TIERRA ZANTA
- Tseba, Electric Fields — Must Be Love (feat. Electric Fields)
- VENICE — Can’t Sleep
- Watch the Ride, Emz — READY4DEM
- Wh0 — Sunshine
- Willow Kayne — White City
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius — Spitting Off the Edge of the World
- Young Franco, Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters — Rollout (feat. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer & Close Counters)
- yunè pinku — DC Rot
FIFA 23 is set for release on Sept. 30 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. The FUT web app is already live via web browsers.