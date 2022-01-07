Here are all the TOTY attacker nominees in FIFA 22

EA has announced the Team of the Year (TOTY) list of attacker nominees today. Among the 22 candidates are great names expected to be a part of the squad, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, and Lionel Messi.
Voting starts on Jan. 10 after the 80 nominees across several categories have been announced. There are still the midfielder, defender, and goalkeeper categories in the TOTY voting, which the nominees will be announced for over the weekend.
The nominees were selected by EA based on their performance last year. Popularity is also considered when picking players considering that the most popular ones might get more votes than others regardless of their statistics.
You can cast your vote for your favorite players starting on Jan. 10 by accessing FIFA 22’s official website. The voting will be open until Jan. 18 at 10am CT.
Here are all the 22 TOTY attacker nominees in FIFA 22:
- Karim Benzema from Real Madrid
- Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina
- Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United
- Jonathan David from Lille
- Gerard Moreno from Villarreal
- Jack Grealish from Manchester City
- Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund
- Ciro Immobile from Lazio
- Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli
- Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur
- Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich
- Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea
- Emiliano Martínez from Aston Villa
- Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain
- Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain
- Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint-Germain
- Mikel Oyarzabal from Real Sociedad
- Dimitri Payet from Olympique de Marseille
- Mohamed Salah from Liverpool
- Luis Alberto Suárez from Atlético de Madrid
- Dušan Tadić from Ajax
- Dušan Vlahović from Fiorentina