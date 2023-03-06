Ghana Independence Day in FIFA 23: Is Out of Position Daniel-Kofi Kyereh a good SBC?

March 6 is Ghana’s Independence Day, celebrating the 1957 declaration of independence from the British empire. First and foremost, happy Independence Day to all our Ghanaian readers. EA is aware of the big occasion too because it dropped a Squad Building Challenge for Ghana’s very own Daniel-Kofi Kyereh right on cue for the holiday.

EA announced that it will release Out of Position SBCs throughout the season back when the regular Out of Position promo event was center stage in FUT. This new Kyereh SBC feels random as all hell, but there is method to the madness after all. EA deliberately chose March 6 to release this content and use it as a gesture to FIFA 23’s Ghanaian audience. Hats off to the publisher for the cool gesture, but once we get past the celebrations, we must ask the pragmatic question: is the Daniel-Kofi Kyereh SBC good?

Is the Out of Position Daniel-Kofi Kyereh SBC worth doing in FIFA 23?

Completing the Out of Position Kyereh SBC is not recommended. Unless you are really keen on joining the Ghana Independence Day celebrations and this is your only means of doing so, then keep your coins or invest them somewhere else, because you don’t need to look far to find better cards for the same price or lower.

OOP Kyereh is an 87 OVR left winger, where he’s been moved from his standard CAM role. This works well with the major pace boost he’s given, which now includes 97 acceleration. He keeps his five-star skill moves too, and that’s where the positives end.

Even in an imaginary FIFA 23 vacuum, Out of Position Kyereh is a bad card. He has a three-star weak foot with 71 crossing and 73 curve as a right-footed left winger. You don’t need a Ph.D. in FUT meta to see how this combination doesn’t work in Kyereh’s favor. Crosses are practically out of the question and even the one thing you’d imagine Kyereh would be good at, cutting inside for a shot, is undermined by an average long shot (80) and non-existent curve ability.

Worst, or best of all, depending on your passion for the Out of Position Daniel-Kofi Kyereh SBC, is that there are better players in the Bundesliga playing the same position that can be acquired for much less than Kyereh’s 110,000 coins asking price.

The very recent FUT Showdown card of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is superior in every way after its upgrade and costs less than half of what EA is asking for Out of Position Kyereh. Even Gold Mané is arguably a better investment, if not by virtue of being necessarily better then by costing three times less.

We’re sorry, Ghana, but the Out of Position Daniel-Kofi Kyereh SBC in FIFA 23 has let you down.