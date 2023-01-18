Full guide to active FIFA 23 FUT Squad Building Challenges: All SBC requirements, prices, and player rewards (Jan. 18 to 25)

Winter Wildcards was a truly wild time for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The fan-favorite promo delivered an almost overwhelming amount of content to FUT, which was always going to be tough to follow. That being said, FUT is never asleep, and there are, as always, a ton of Squad Building Challenges currently active and waiting to be completed.
The buzz of the hour is FUT Centurions, items that are awarded to footballers with some sort of longevity achievement, be it goals, assists, or appearances for a single club or country. If we’re being objective, the current FUT campaign feels like a placeholder until the real content is released, and oh boy, is it a good one.
The always highly anticipated Team of the Year will be revealed on Friday, Jan. 20, and will most likely trump any previously released FIFA 23 content so far. TOTY is the moment where the FUT season really kicks into top gear, so we’re expecting some massive cards to come out of it, and of course, some massive SBCs.
There’s plenty to keep us occupied until Friday, namely the already-mentioned FUT Centurions, and a bunch of top-notch Icon SBCs. We have all of them packed for you right here, with regular updates to come as soon as new FIFA 23 Squad Building Challenges are added to FUT.
FIFA 23 Álex Fernández FUT Centurions SBC
Requirements and stats
- Min. one player from La Liga
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 48,000 coins
FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Álex Fernández stats
- Position: CAM
- Team: Cádiz
- League: La Liga
- Nation: Spain
- 87 OVR
- 84 pace
- 85 shooting
- 88 passing
- 86 dribbling
- 79 defense
- 78 physical
The FUT Centurions Álex Fernández SBC expires on Jan. 22.
FIFA 23 Stefan Radu FUT Centurions SBC
Requirements and stats
- Min. two 85+ OVR players
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 34,000 coins
FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Stefan Radu stats
- Position: CB
- Team: Lazio
- League: Serie A
- Nation: Romania
- 87 OVR
- 82 pace
- 69 shooting
- 75 passing
- 79 dribbling
- 88 defense
- 83 physical
The FUT Centurions Stefan Radu SBC expires on Jan. 23.
FIFA 23 Raúl García FUT Centurions SBC
Requirements and price
- Min. one player from La Liga
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 25,000 coins
FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Raúl Garcia stats
- Position: ST
- Team: Athletic Bilbao
- League: La Liga
- Nation: Spain
- 87 OVR
- 85 pace
- 87 shooting
- 87 passing
- 86 dribbling
- 66 defense
- 89 physical
The FUT Centurions Raúl Garcia SBC expires on Jan. 24.
FIFA 23 Declan Rice FUT Centurions SBC
Requirements and stats
Team No. 1
- Min. one player from England
- Min. one 84+ OVR player
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 17,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. one player from the Premier League
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 48,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one In-Form item
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 85,000 coins
FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Declan Rice stats
- Position: CDM
- Team: West Ham United
- League: Premier League
- Nation: England
- 87 OVR
- 82 pace
- 70 shooting
- 81 passing
- 84 dribbling
- 88 defense
- 89 physical
The FUT Centurions Declan Rice SBC expires on Jan. 27.
FIFA 23 Jairzinho Medium Icon SBC
Requirements and price
Team No. 1
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Bronze items
- Price: approx. 4,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Silver items
- Price: approx. 6,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from Brazil
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 28,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 75,000 coins
Team No. 5
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 96,000 coins
Team No. 6
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 96,000 coins
Team No. 7
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 150,000 coins
Team No. 8
- Min. 88 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 230,000 coins
Team No. 9
- Min. 89 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 350,000 coins
FIFA 23 Mid Icon Jairzinho stats
- Position: RW
- Team: FUT Icons
- League: Icons
- Nation: Brazil
- 90 OVR
- 93 pace
- 89 shooting
- 86 passing
- 91 dribbling
- 49 defense
- 75 physical
The Mid Icon Jairzinho SBC expires on Jan. 28.
FIFA 23 Paolo Maldini Base Icon SBC
Requirements and price
Team No. 1
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Bronze items
- Price: approx. 3,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Silver items
- Price: approx. 6,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from AC Milan
- Min. 83 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 10,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. one player from Italy
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 28,000 coins
Team No. 5
- Min. one player from Serie A
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 95,000 coins
Team No. 6
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 150,000 coins
FIFA 23 Base Icon Paolo Maldini stats
- Position: LB
- Team: FUT Icons
- League: Icons
- Nation: Italy
- 88 OVR
- 87 pace
- 54 shooting
- 73 passing
- 65 dribbling
- 90 defense
- 78 physical
The Base Icon Paolo Maldini SBC expires on Jan. 29.
FIFA 23 Steven Gerrard Prime Icon SBC
Requirements and price
Team No. 1
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Bronze items
- Price: approx. 3,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Silver items
- Price: approx. 6,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one Liverpool player
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 32,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. one player from England
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 60,000 coins
Team No. 5
- Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 103,000 coins
Team No. 6
- Min. one player from the Premier League
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 148,000 coins
FIFA 23 Prime Icon Steven Gerrard stats
- Position: CM
- Team: FUT Icons
- League: Icons
- Nation: England
- 91 OVR
- 77 pace
- 90 shooting
- 90 passing
- 85 dribbling
- 77 defense
- 84 physical
The Prime Icon Steven Gerrard SBC expires in 11 weeks.
FIFA 23 Zinedine Zidane Medium Icon SBC
Requirements and price
Team No. 1
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Bronze items
- Price: approx. 3,000 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Silver items
- Price: approx. 5,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from Juventus
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 32,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. one player from Real Madrid
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 64,000 coins
Team No. 5
- Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item
- Min. 85 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 65,000 coins
Team No. 6
- Min. one player from France
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 104,000 coins
Team No. 7
- Min. one player from Serie A
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 101,000 coins
Team No. 8
- Min. one player from La Liga
- Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 104,000 coins
Team No. 9
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 159,000 coins
Team No. 10
- Min. 88 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 240,000 coins
Team No. 11
- Min. 88 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 240,000 coins
Team No. 12
- Min. 89 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 375,000 coins
FIFA 23 Mid Icon Zinedine Zidane stats
- Position: CAM
- Team: FUT Icons
- League: Icons
- Nation: France
- 94 OVR
- 82 pace
- 90 shooting
- 93 passing
- 92 dribbling
- 72 defense
- 83 physical
The Mid Icon Zinedine Zidane SBC expires on Feb. 5.
FIFA 23 Kaká Prime Icon SBC
Requirements and price
Team No. 1
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Bronze items
- Price: approx. 2,500 coins
Team No. 2
- Min. 11 Rare items
- Min. 11 Silver items
- Price: approx. 6,000 coins
Team No. 3
- Min. one player from AC Milan
- Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item
- Min. 84 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 49,000 coins
Team No. 4
- Min. one player from Real Madrid
- Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item
- Min. 86 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 130,000 coins
Team No. 5
- Min. one player from Serie A
- Min. 87 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 180,000 coins
Team No. 6
- Min. one player from La Liga
- Min. 88 OVR squad rating
- Price: approx. 260,000 coins
FIFA 23 Prime Icon Kaká stats
- Position: CAM
- Team: FUT Icons
- League: Icons
- Nation: Brazil
- 91 OVR
- 91 pace
- 86 shooting
- 88 passing
- 92 dribbling
- 44 defense
- 73 physical
The Prime Icon Kaká SBC expires in 12 weeks.
