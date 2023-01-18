Full guide to active FIFA 23 FUT Squad Building Challenges: All SBC requirements, prices, and player rewards (Jan. 18 to 25)

Team of the Year is coming to take over FIFA 23 FUT, and we're ready for it.

Winter Wildcards was a truly wild time for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The fan-favorite promo delivered an almost overwhelming amount of content to FUT, which was always going to be tough to follow. That being said, FUT is never asleep, and there are, as always, a ton of Squad Building Challenges currently active and waiting to be completed.

The buzz of the hour is FUT Centurions, items that are awarded to footballers with some sort of longevity achievement, be it goals, assists, or appearances for a single club or country. If we’re being objective, the current FUT campaign feels like a placeholder until the real content is released, and oh boy, is it a good one.

The always highly anticipated Team of the Year will be revealed on Friday, Jan. 20, and will most likely trump any previously released FIFA 23 content so far. TOTY is the moment where the FUT season really kicks into top gear, so we’re expecting some massive cards to come out of it, and of course, some massive SBCs.

There’s plenty to keep us occupied until Friday, namely the already-mentioned FUT Centurions, and a bunch of top-notch Icon SBCs. We have all of them packed for you right here, with regular updates to come as soon as new FIFA 23 Squad Building Challenges are added to FUT.

FIFA 23 Álex Fernández FUT Centurions SBC

Requirements and stats

Min. one player from La Liga

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 48,000 coins

FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Álex Fernández stats

Position: CAM

Team: Cádiz

League: La Liga

Nation: Spain

87 OVR

84 pace

85 shooting

88 passing

86 dribbling

79 defense

78 physical

The FUT Centurions Álex Fernández SBC expires on Jan. 22.

FIFA 23 Stefan Radu FUT Centurions SBC

Requirements and stats

Min. two 85+ OVR players

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 34,000 coins

FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Stefan Radu stats

Position: CB

Team: Lazio

League: Serie A

Nation: Romania

87 OVR

82 pace

69 shooting

75 passing

79 dribbling

88 defense

83 physical

The FUT Centurions Stefan Radu SBC expires on Jan. 23.

FIFA 23 Raúl García FUT Centurions SBC

Requirements and price

Min. one player from La Liga

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 25,000 coins

FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Raúl Garcia stats

Position: ST

Team: Athletic Bilbao

League: La Liga

Nation: Spain

87 OVR

85 pace

87 shooting

87 passing

86 dribbling

66 defense

89 physical

The FUT Centurions Raúl Garcia SBC expires on Jan. 24.

FIFA 23 Declan Rice FUT Centurions SBC

Requirements and stats

Team No. 1

Min. one player from England

Min. one 84+ OVR player

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 17,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. one player from the Premier League

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 48,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one In-Form item

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 85,000 coins

FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Declan Rice stats

Position: CDM

Team: West Ham United

League: Premier League

Nation: England

87 OVR

82 pace

70 shooting

81 passing

84 dribbling

88 defense

89 physical

The FUT Centurions Declan Rice SBC expires on Jan. 27.

FIFA 23 Jairzinho Medium Icon SBC

Requirements and price

Team No. 1

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Bronze items

Price: approx. 4,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Silver items

Price: approx. 6,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from Brazil

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 28,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 75,000 coins

Team No. 5

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 96,000 coins

Team No. 6

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 96,000 coins

Team No. 7

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 150,000 coins

Team No. 8

Min. 88 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 230,000 coins

Team No. 9

Min. 89 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 350,000 coins

FIFA 23 Mid Icon Jairzinho stats

Position: RW

Team: FUT Icons

League: Icons

Nation: Brazil

90 OVR

93 pace

89 shooting

86 passing

91 dribbling

49 defense

75 physical

The Mid Icon Jairzinho SBC expires on Jan. 28.

FIFA 23 Paolo Maldini Base Icon SBC

Requirements and price

Team No. 1

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Bronze items

Price: approx. 3,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Silver items

Price: approx. 6,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from AC Milan

Min. 83 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 10,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. one player from Italy

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 28,000 coins

Team No. 5

Min. one player from Serie A

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 95,000 coins

Team No. 6

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 150,000 coins

FIFA 23 Base Icon Paolo Maldini stats

Position: LB

Team: FUT Icons

League: Icons

Nation: Italy

88 OVR

87 pace

54 shooting

73 passing

65 dribbling

90 defense

78 physical

The Base Icon Paolo Maldini SBC expires on Jan. 29.

FIFA 23 Steven Gerrard Prime Icon SBC

Requirements and price

Team No. 1

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Bronze items

Price: approx. 3,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Silver items

Price: approx. 6,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one Liverpool player

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 32,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. one player from England

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 60,000 coins

Team No. 5

Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 103,000 coins

Team No. 6

Min. one player from the Premier League

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 148,000 coins

FIFA 23 Prime Icon Steven Gerrard stats

Position: CM

Team: FUT Icons

League: Icons

Nation: England

91 OVR

77 pace

90 shooting

90 passing

85 dribbling

77 defense

84 physical

The Prime Icon Steven Gerrard SBC expires in 11 weeks.

FIFA 23 Zinedine Zidane Medium Icon SBC

Requirements and price

Team No. 1

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Bronze items

Price: approx. 3,000 coins

Team No. 2

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Silver items

Price: approx. 5,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from Juventus

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 32,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. one player from Real Madrid

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 64,000 coins

Team No. 5

Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item

Min. 85 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 65,000 coins

Team No. 6

Min. one player from France

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 104,000 coins

Team No. 7

Min. one player from Serie A

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 101,000 coins

Team No. 8

Min. one player from La Liga

Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 104,000 coins

Team No. 9

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 159,000 coins

Team No. 10

Min. 88 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 240,000 coins

Team No. 11

Min. 88 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 240,000 coins

Team No. 12

Min. 89 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 375,000 coins

FIFA 23 Mid Icon Zinedine Zidane stats

Position: CAM

Team: FUT Icons

League: Icons

Nation: France

94 OVR

82 pace

90 shooting

93 passing

92 dribbling

72 defense

83 physical

The Mid Icon Zinedine Zidane SBC expires on Feb. 5.

FIFA 23 Kaká Prime Icon SBC

Requirements and price

Team No. 1

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Bronze items

Price: approx. 2,500 coins

Team No. 2

Min. 11 Rare items

Min. 11 Silver items

Price: approx. 6,000 coins

Team No. 3

Min. one player from AC Milan

Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item

Min. 84 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 49,000 coins

Team No. 4

Min. one player from Real Madrid

Min. one In-Form or FUT Champions item

Min. 86 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 130,000 coins

Team No. 5

Min. one player from Serie A

Min. 87 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 180,000 coins

Team No. 6

Min. one player from La Liga

Min. 88 OVR squad rating

Price: approx. 260,000 coins

FIFA 23 Prime Icon Kaká stats

Position: CAM

Team: FUT Icons

League: Icons

Nation: Brazil

91 OVR

91 pace

86 shooting

88 passing

92 dribbling

44 defense

73 physical

The Prime Icon Kaká SBC expires in 12 weeks.

Follow our weekly FIFA 23 SBC guides to keep up with all of the FUT content at all times.