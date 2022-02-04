First Future Stars team is live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The highlight of this first team is Jude Bellingham.

EA Sports has released the first Future Stars team in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. There are 14 Future Stars cards available through packs and on the FUT market starting today.

The Future Stars promotion is known in the franchise for presenting young talents who have shown a lot of potential to take over the soccer world in the future. The selected players receive a permanent upgrade that represents how good they could be if they reach their full potential.

The highlight of this batch is Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund with a 93 rating. Among the added cards, the following best cards are 92-rated Dušan Vlahović from Piemonte Calcio, 91-rated Smith Rowe from Arsenal, and 90-rated Aurélien Tchouaméni from Monaco.

Here are all the Future Stars players added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today:

CM: 93-rated Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

ST: 92-rated Dušan Vlahovic (Piemonte Calcio)

CAM: 91-rated Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

CM: 90-rated Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco)

LM: 89-rated Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria)

CB: 89-rated Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool)

RWB: 89-rated Pedro Porro (Sporting CP)

CAM: 88-rated Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid)

CF: 87-rated Gonçalo Matias Ramos (Benfica)

ST: 87-rated João Pedro (Watford)

CB: 87-rated Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt)

RW: 87-rated Francisco Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

LM: 86-rated Cody Gakpo (PSV)

CB: 85-rated Sven Botman (Lille)

Players can also complete the Talent Scout Vote Winner Arthur SBC to get the Future Stars Arthur Cabral card and the Academy Objectives to get an upgraded version of Future Stars Trevoh Chalobah.