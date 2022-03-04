First FUT Birthday team in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team available in packs

The first FUT Birthday cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team can be found in packs starting today. Among the 11 players added, those who are lucky enough can get items like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suárez, and Toni Kroos.

This promotion is a two-week celebration of FIFA Ultimate Team’s 13-year anniversary. Players will be able to enjoy login bonuses, have a chance of getting player items with five-star skill moves or weak foot, and complete themed squad-building challenges (SBCs) and objectives.

Look back on 13 years of #FUT in #FIFA22.



-Special Player Items with five-star weak foot or skill move upgrades

-Login bonuses

-SBCs

-FUT Birthday Swaps



Learn more: https://t.co/TqBdVNDJmD pic.twitter.com/rGs6QK9bTb — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 4, 2022

All FUT Birthday cards had either their weak foot or skill moves upgraded to five stars. Here are the 11 players released in the first FUT Birthday team today:

ST: 94-rated Cristiano Ronaldo (Cristiano Ronaldo)

94-rated Cristiano Ronaldo (Cristiano Ronaldo) ST: 93-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

93-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 92-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

92-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CDM: 91-rated Allan Marques Loureiro (Everton)

91-rated Allan Marques Loureiro (Everton) LWB: 90-rated Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

90-rated Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: 89-rated Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

89-rated Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) LW: 89-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

89-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) ST: 88-rated Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim)

88-rated Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim) CAM: 87-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)

87-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) CDM: 87-rated Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina)

87-rated Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina) RW: 86-rated Jérémy Doku (Rennes)

EA will release one more batch of FUT Birthday cards next Friday, March 11. And if you log in to the game during the promotion until March 18, you’ll receive an untradeable rare players pack and a FUT Birthday Swaps token.

Players can stock up to 24 FUT Birthday Swaps tokens in-game. You can get them through various SBCs and objectives and later trade them for different packs or player items, including a 90-rated FUT BIrthday Ezequiel Ávila, an 89-rated FUT Birthday Jean-Paul Boëtius, and an 88-rated FUT Birthday Cristian Ansaldi.

You can already get a 91-rated FUT Birthday Mkhitaryan by completing his SBC and an 88-rated FUT Birthday Abraham by completing his objectives. You can expect more content to come through the next two weeks.