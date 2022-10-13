FIFA teams up with Roblox in first gaming collab since EA divorce

After its partnership with EA ended earlier this year, FIFA has now revealed its newest venture to the video gaming industry. This time, it’s a tie-up with game platformer Roblox, called the FIFA World.

A gameplay trailer for the collaboration was posted on FIFA’s official YouTube channel. The video, which lasts for over a minute long, shows the FIFA World set on the grounds of Roblox. This includes various game areas that are designed according to the aesthetic of the game platformer, such as an Adventure Football Field, an Adidas-themed bowling alley, and many more.

FIFA calls this collaboration with Roblox an “immersive visual gaming environment,” made to establish the festivity of the “power of football and the rich history of its pinnacle events.”

“As part of our commitment to grow football and develop ways for new fans to engage with the sport, FIFA’s immersive experience on Roblox will provide football fans with a hugely exciting new way to interact with friends, celebrate the rich culture and heritage around the world’s biggest sports competition, and demonstrate their creativity and national pride through various features and mechanics,” FIFA chief business officer Romy Gai said.

On the other hand, Roblox labels this project as a way to “celebrate and express” the soccer fandoms with one another.

“We believe discovering and enjoying events together with friends from all over the globe is a unique experience that often can’t be replicated in the physical world,” Roblox‘s VP of global partnerships Christina Wootton said. “With FIFA World, fans are able to come together to celebrate and express their fandom with one another, support their favorite teams, and get access to FIFA’s top sporting events year round.”

Various soccer superstars also gave their support for FIFA World, such as Spain and FC Barcelona’s Pedri, as well as Germany and Vfl Wolfsburg midfielder Lena Oberdorf. Pedri looked back at his experience with the fans that he sees in the stands every week, calling them people who “love gaming.” Oberdorf, on the other hand, pointed out how the project could be a platform for the “women’s game.”

“It’s fantastic to see FIFA and Roblox using this opportunity to give a huge platform to the women’s game, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the experience in 2023 as we head to Australia and New Zealand,” Oberforf said.

Fans will be able to access the FIFA World in Roblox on all platforms.