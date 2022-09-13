FIFA 23 Web App and FIFA 23 Companion App to release soon

FIFA 23 Web App is set to launch on Sept. 21, allowing players to start managing their Ultimate Team club ahead of the worldwide release at the end of the month, according to VGC. The app’s mobile version, the Companion app, will launch one day later on Sept. 22.

To be granted access to both FIFA 23 Web App or Companion App, players must have first created a club in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team before Aug. 1. Accessing the web version or the mobile app allows players to open packs ahead of the official launch of FIFA 23, sell or buy items in the transfer market, and start planning their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad.

EA always give loyalty rewards to players based on their Ultimate Team account history, including player packs that can be opened ahead of time. Accessing the Web App or Companion App for FIFA 23 is a great way to gain some early leverage in the game since you can sell items for plenty of coins in case you pack one of the best players such as Karim Benzema, Virgil van Dijk, and Neymar.

If you created your Ultimate Team club in FIFA 22 past Aug. 1 or have deleted it, you’ll not gain access to FIFA 23 Web App or Companion App ahead of the official launch. The soccer game is due to release on Sept. 27 for those who bought the Ultimate Edition or have an active EA Play subscription and will fully release on Sept. 30.