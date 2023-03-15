FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW 20 features Kovacic, Trossard, and Openda

The 20th edition of Team of the Week (TOTW) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team brought players such as Mateo Kovacic, Leandro Trossard, Fashion Sakala, and Ki-Jana Hoever today.
TOTW cards are upgraded versions of the players EA feels made an impact during real-life games over the past week. The cards will be live for a week before the next TOTW edition replaces them.
The players with the highest overall ratings this week are 88-rated Jonathan David from Lille, 88-rated Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo, 87-rated Loïs Openda from RC Lens, 87-rated Éder Militão from Real Madrid, and 87-rated Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.
You can get lucky and get these TOTW cards through player packs, but they are also available on the FUT market. Additionally, EA released a 74-rated Inform version of Destiny Udogie from Udiniese that is rewarded for those who complete a set of Silver Stars objectives.
The price for each card isn’t related to their overall rating. The 88-rated Berardi, for example, is set at around 35,000 FUT coins, while 87-rated Élder Militão can get up to 945,000 FUT coins. Most cards won’t cost you more than 40,000 FUT coins and lower-rated cards can be quick-sold for 10,000 FUT coins.
You don’t need to sell your lower-rated cards, however. You can use these cards when building a squad-building challenge (SBC) that requires a TOTW (Inform) card.
Here’s the full list of all the TOTW 20 cards released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today:
First team
- GK: 84-rated Sergio Asenjo (Real Valladolid)
- CB: 84-rated Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich)
- RB: 87-rated Kyle Walker-Peters (Shouthampton)
- CB: 87-rated Éder Militão (Real Madrid)
- CDM: 86-rated Jean-Eudes Aholou (Strasbourg)
- CM: 87-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)
- CM: 87-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)
- CM: 86-rated Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)
- RM: 88-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)
- ST: 88-rated Jonathan David (Lille)
- ST: 87-rated Loïs Openda (RC Lens)
Bench
- GK: 83-rated Bartlomiej Dragowski (LA Spezia)
- LB: 83-rated Arthur Masuaku (Beşiktaş)
- CAM: 84-rated David Neres (Benfica)
- ST: 87-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta)
- ST: 85-rated Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)
- ST: 85-rate Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC)
- LW: 84-rated Xavi Simons (PSV)
- RB: 80-rated Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City)
- LM: 83-rated Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United)
- ST: 82-rated Gianluca Lapadula (Cagliari)
- ST: 81-rated Fashion Sakala (Rangers)
- ST: 80-rated Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)