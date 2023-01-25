FIFA 23 TOTY Thibaut Courtois is currently the most difficult card to pack in FUT

Thibaut Courtois was voted by soccer fans as the best goalkeeper of 2022, which earned him a place in the FIFA 23 Team of the Year. As with all other TOTY items, TOTY Courtois is currently among the highest-rated items in FUT. He is, however, much harder to pack than all of his FIFA 23 Team of the Year teammates. The reason isn’t that Courtois is programmed to never concede any goals, as lovely as that would have been, but it still is a result of bad EA coding.

Goalkeepers are often neglected when it comes to FUT discussions. Most players would rather invest their coins into any other position before they give the man between the sticks a genuine thought. If goalies can’t break into the conversation by playing merits, they will try other methods, as evident by the current situation with TOTY Thibaut Courtois.

The Real Madrid shot-stopper was added to FUT packs by EA yesterday alongside the four Team of the Year defenders—Achraf Hakimi, Virgil van Dijk, Éder Militão, and Théo Hernández. The defensive line’s introduction to packs has been smooth, as far as we know, but the same cannot be said about the goalkeeper.

Several FUT players have shared their lousy experience with the most recent Team of the Year content on Reddit. The thread reveals that packing TOTY Thibaut Courtois will not actually get you the respective item. Instead, all of these players ended up with the base Gold version of Courtois.

It is unclear if the issue is affecting all players who happen to pack TOTY Courtois or if it’s something that hits a smaller portion of players. Either way, it’s not anything we haven’t seen from EA before, and the usual development is delayed compensation for those affected.

With the nature of the situation being what it is, the compensation should be a simple swap of the wrongly acquired Gold Courtois with the proper TOTY Thibaut Courtois item. If affected players are lucky, they might even get to keep both cards, although that sounds way too generous given previous history on similar matters.

If you are among the casualties, we’d advise focusing your prayers on the issue being fixed in a timely manner instead. Sure, getting two Courtois items for the price of one would be neat, but getting your hands on TOTY Courtois earlier than March should be a priority.