FIFA 23: The 7 best Premier League players in every position on Ultimate Team

The best soccer league in the world is also one of the best in FIFA.

Image via Steam

If you’re playing FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the game mode in which players try to assemble the best soccer team possible and compete against others, you’ll soon notice that lots of players have a Premier League starting XI.

This is because the Premier League is home to some of the best soccer players in the world—such as Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Mohamed Salah—and is one of the leagues that get more love from the FIFA developers in terms of releases of new cards whenever a new Ultimate Team promo is available. There’s also the team chemistry factor that forces players to put a squad full of cards that play in the same league or share the same nationality.

With that in mind, it’s useful for everybody playing FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to know what are the best Premier League players in the game. We have come up with a list that includes goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and attackers to assist you in creating the best Premier League team possible in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The 7 best Premier League players in every position on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Best Premier League goalkeepers (GK) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

NameOverall ratingClubCard type
Alisson Becker89LiverpoolRare gold
Ederson de Moraes89Manchester CityRare gold
David de Gea87Manchester UnitedRare gold
Hugo Lloris87Tottenham HotspurRare gold
Jerzy Dudek86NoneHero
Édouard Mendy86ChelseaRare gold
Emiliano Martínez84Aston VillaRare gold

Best Premier League left backs (LB) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

NameOverall ratingClubCard type
João Cancelo89Manchester CityInform
João Cancelo88Manchester CityRare gold
Andrew Robertson87LiverpoolRare gold
Ben Chilwell82ChelseaRare gold
Lucas Digne82Aston VillaCommon gold
Marc Cucurella81ChelseaCommon gold
Kieran Tierney81ArsenalRare gold

Best Premier League center backs (CB) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

NameOverall ratingClubCard type
Virgil van Dijk90LiverpoolRare gold
Ricardo Carvalho89NoneHero
Rúben Dias88Manchester CityRare gold
Kalidou Koulibaly87ChelseaRare gold
Fabinho87LiverpoolRare gold
Aymeric Laporte86Manchester CityRare gold
Thiago Silva86ChelseaRare gold

Best Premier League right backs (RB) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

NameOverall ratingClubCard type
João Cancelo89Manchester CityInform
João Cancelo88Manchester CityRare gold
Trent Alexander-Arnold87LiverpoolRare gold
Kyle Walker85Manchester CityRare gold
Reece James84ChelseaRare gold
Kieran Trippier84Newcastle UnitedRare gold
Aaron Wan-Bissaka84Manchester UnitedUEL RTTK

Best Premier League center defensive midfielders (CDM) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

NameOverall ratingClubCard type
Yaya Touré89NoneHero
Javier Mascherano89NoneHero
Casemiro89Manchester UnitedRare gold
N’Golo Kanté89ChelseaRare Gold
Rodri87Manchester CityRare gold
Fabinho87LiverpoolRare gold
Yaya Touré85NoneHero

Best Premier League center midfielders (CM) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

NameOverall ratingClubCard type
Kevin De Bruyne92Manchester CityInform
Kevin De Bruyne91Manchester CityRare gold
N’Golo Kanté89ChelseaRare gold
Bernardo Silva 88Manchester CityRare gold
Yaya Touré87NoneHero
Martin Ødegaard86ArsenalUEL RTTK
Bruno Fernandes86Manchester UnitedRare gold

Best Premier League center attacking midfielders (CAM) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

NameOverall ratingClubCard type
Kevin De Bruyne92Manchester CityInform
Kevin De Bruyne91Manchester CityRare gold
Bernardo Silva88Manchester CityRare gold
Jay-Jay Okocha88NoneHero
Phil Foden88Manchester CityUCL RTTK
Park Ji-Sung87NoneHero
Joe Cole87NoneHero

Best Premier League left wingers (LW) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

NameOverall ratingClubCard type
Heung Min Son90Tottenham HotspurInform
Heung Min Son89Tottenham HotspurRare gold
Phil Foden88Manchester CityUCL RTTK
Joe Cole87NoneHero
Harry Kewell87NoneHero
Raheem Sterling86ChelseaRare gold
Freddie Ljungberg86NoneHero

Best Premier League right wingers (RW) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

NameOverall ratingClubCard type
Mohamed Salah91LiverpoolInform
Mohamed Salah90LiverpoolRare gold
Joe Cole87NoneHero
Raheem Sterling86ChelseaRare gold
Riyad Mahrez86Manchester CityRare gold
Mason Mount86ChelseaInform
Dejan Kulusevski85Tottenham HotspurUCL RTTK

Best Premier League strikers (ST) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

NameOverall ratingClubCard type
Cristiano Ronaldo90Manchester UnitedRare gold
Harry Kane89Tottenham HotspurRare gold
Erling Haaland89Manchester CityInform
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang89ChelseaUCL RTTK
Erling Haaland88Manchester CityRare gold
Peter Crouch86NoneHero
Robbie Keane86NoneHero