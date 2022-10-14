FIFA 23: The 7 best Premier League players in every position on Ultimate Team

The best soccer league in the world is also one of the best in FIFA.

If you’re playing FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the game mode in which players try to assemble the best soccer team possible and compete against others, you’ll soon notice that lots of players have a Premier League starting XI.

This is because the Premier League is home to some of the best soccer players in the world—such as Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Mohamed Salah—and is one of the leagues that get more love from the FIFA developers in terms of releases of new cards whenever a new Ultimate Team promo is available. There’s also the team chemistry factor that forces players to put a squad full of cards that play in the same league or share the same nationality.

With that in mind, it’s useful for everybody playing FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to know what are the best Premier League players in the game. We have come up with a list that includes goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and attackers to assist you in creating the best Premier League team possible in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The 7 best Premier League players in every position on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Best Premier League goalkeepers (GK) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Name Overall rating Club Card type Alisson Becker 89 Liverpool Rare gold Ederson de Moraes 89 Manchester City Rare gold David de Gea 87 Manchester United Rare gold Hugo Lloris 87 Tottenham Hotspur Rare gold Jerzy Dudek 86 None Hero Édouard Mendy 86 Chelsea Rare gold Emiliano Martínez 84 Aston Villa Rare gold

Best Premier League left backs (LB) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Name Overall rating Club Card type João Cancelo 89 Manchester City Inform João Cancelo 88 Manchester City Rare gold Andrew Robertson 87 Liverpool Rare gold Ben Chilwell 82 Chelsea Rare gold Lucas Digne 82 Aston Villa Common gold Marc Cucurella 81 Chelsea Common gold Kieran Tierney 81 Arsenal Rare gold

Best Premier League center backs (CB) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Name Overall rating Club Card type Virgil van Dijk 90 Liverpool Rare gold Ricardo Carvalho 89 None Hero Rúben Dias 88 Manchester City Rare gold Kalidou Koulibaly 87 Chelsea Rare gold Fabinho 87 Liverpool Rare gold Aymeric Laporte 86 Manchester City Rare gold Thiago Silva 86 Chelsea Rare gold

Best Premier League right backs (RB) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Name Overall rating Club Card type João Cancelo 89 Manchester City Inform João Cancelo 88 Manchester City Rare gold Trent Alexander-Arnold 87 Liverpool Rare gold Kyle Walker 85 Manchester City Rare gold Reece James 84 Chelsea Rare gold Kieran Trippier 84 Newcastle United Rare gold Aaron Wan-Bissaka 84 Manchester United UEL RTTK

Best Premier League center defensive midfielders (CDM) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Name Overall rating Club Card type Yaya Touré 89 None Hero Javier Mascherano 89 None Hero Casemiro 89 Manchester United Rare gold N’Golo Kanté 89 Chelsea Rare Gold Rodri 87 Manchester City Rare gold Fabinho 87 Liverpool Rare gold Yaya Touré 85 None Hero

Best Premier League center midfielders (CM) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Name Overall rating Club Card type Kevin De Bruyne 92 Manchester City Inform Kevin De Bruyne 91 Manchester City Rare gold N’Golo Kanté 89 Chelsea Rare gold Bernardo Silva 88 Manchester City Rare gold Yaya Touré 87 None Hero Martin Ødegaard 86 Arsenal UEL RTTK Bruno Fernandes 86 Manchester United Rare gold

Best Premier League center attacking midfielders (CAM) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Name Overall rating Club Card type Kevin De Bruyne 92 Manchester City Inform Kevin De Bruyne 91 Manchester City Rare gold Bernardo Silva 88 Manchester City Rare gold Jay-Jay Okocha 88 None Hero Phil Foden 88 Manchester City UCL RTTK Park Ji-Sung 87 None Hero Joe Cole 87 None Hero

Best Premier League left wingers (LW) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Name Overall rating Club Card type Heung Min Son 90 Tottenham Hotspur Inform Heung Min Son 89 Tottenham Hotspur Rare gold Phil Foden 88 Manchester City UCL RTTK Joe Cole 87 None Hero Harry Kewell 87 None Hero Raheem Sterling 86 Chelsea Rare gold Freddie Ljungberg 86 None Hero

Best Premier League right wingers (RW) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Name Overall rating Club Card type Mohamed Salah 91 Liverpool Inform Mohamed Salah 90 Liverpool Rare gold Joe Cole 87 None Hero Raheem Sterling 86 Chelsea Rare gold Riyad Mahrez 86 Manchester City Rare gold Mason Mount 86 Chelsea Inform Dejan Kulusevski 85 Tottenham Hotspur UCL RTTK

Best Premier League strikers (ST) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team