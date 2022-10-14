FIFA 23: The 7 best Premier League players in every position on Ultimate Team

If you’re playing FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the game mode in which players try to assemble the best soccer team possible and compete against others, you’ll soon notice that lots of players have a Premier League starting XI.
This is because the Premier League is home to some of the best soccer players in the world—such as Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Mohamed Salah—and is one of the leagues that get more love from the FIFA developers in terms of releases of new cards whenever a new Ultimate Team promo is available. There’s also the team chemistry factor that forces players to put a squad full of cards that play in the same league or share the same nationality.
With that in mind, it’s useful for everybody playing FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to know what are the best Premier League players in the game. We have come up with a list that includes goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and attackers to assist you in creating the best Premier League team possible in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
The 7 best Premier League players in every position on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Best Premier League goalkeepers (GK) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Name
Overall rating
Club
Card type
Alisson Becker
89
Liverpool
Rare gold
Ederson de Moraes
89
Manchester City
Rare gold
David de Gea
87
Manchester United
Rare gold
Hugo Lloris
87
Tottenham Hotspur
Rare gold
Jerzy Dudek
86
None
Hero
Édouard Mendy
86
Chelsea
Rare gold
Emiliano Martínez
84
Aston Villa
Rare gold
Best Premier League left backs (LB) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Name
Overall rating
Club
Card type
João Cancelo
89
Manchester City
Inform
João Cancelo
88
Manchester City
Rare gold
Andrew Robertson
87
Liverpool
Rare gold
Ben Chilwell
82
Chelsea
Rare gold
Lucas Digne
82
Aston Villa
Common gold
Marc Cucurella
81
Chelsea
Common gold
Kieran Tierney
81
Arsenal
Rare gold
Best Premier League center backs (CB) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Name
Overall rating
Club
Card type
Virgil van Dijk
90
Liverpool
Rare gold
Ricardo Carvalho
89
None
Hero
Rúben Dias
88
Manchester City
Rare gold
Kalidou Koulibaly
87
Chelsea
Rare gold
Fabinho
87
Liverpool
Rare gold
Aymeric Laporte
86
Manchester City
Rare gold
Thiago Silva
86
Chelsea
Rare gold
Best Premier League right backs (RB) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Name
Overall rating
Club
Card type
João Cancelo
89
Manchester City
Inform
João Cancelo
88
Manchester City
Rare gold
Trent Alexander-Arnold
87
Liverpool
Rare gold
Kyle Walker
85
Manchester City
Rare gold
Reece James
84
Chelsea
Rare gold
Kieran Trippier
84
Newcastle United
Rare gold
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
84
Manchester United
UEL RTTK
Best Premier League center defensive midfielders (CDM) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Name
Overall rating
Club
Card type
Yaya Touré
89
None
Hero
Javier Mascherano
89
None
Hero
Casemiro
89
Manchester United
Rare gold
N’Golo Kanté
89
Chelsea
Rare Gold
Rodri
87
Manchester City
Rare gold
Fabinho
87
Liverpool
Rare gold
Yaya Touré
85
None
Hero
Best Premier League center midfielders (CM) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Name
Overall rating
Club
Card type
Kevin De Bruyne
92
Manchester City
Inform
Kevin De Bruyne
91
Manchester City
Rare gold
N’Golo Kanté
89
Chelsea
Rare gold
Bernardo Silva
88
Manchester City
Rare gold
Yaya Touré
87
None
Hero
Martin Ødegaard
86
Arsenal
UEL RTTK
Bruno Fernandes
86
Manchester United
Rare gold
Best Premier League center attacking midfielders (CAM) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Name
Overall rating
Club
Card type
Kevin De Bruyne
92
Manchester City
Inform
Kevin De Bruyne
91
Manchester City
Rare gold
Bernardo Silva
88
Manchester City
Rare gold
Jay-Jay Okocha
88
None
Hero
Phil Foden
88
Manchester City
UCL RTTK
Park Ji-Sung
87
None
Hero
Joe Cole
87
None
Hero
Best Premier League left wingers (LW) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Name
Overall rating
Club
Card type
Heung Min Son
90
Tottenham Hotspur
Inform
Heung Min Son
89
Tottenham Hotspur
Rare gold
Phil Foden
88
Manchester City
UCL RTTK
Joe Cole
87
None
Hero
Harry Kewell
87
None
Hero
Raheem Sterling
86
Chelsea
Rare gold
Freddie Ljungberg
86
None
Hero
Best Premier League right wingers (RW) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Name
Overall rating
Club
Card type
Mohamed Salah
91
Liverpool
Inform
Mohamed Salah
90
Liverpool
Rare gold
Joe Cole
87
None
Hero
Raheem Sterling
86
Chelsea
Rare gold
Riyad Mahrez
86
Manchester City
Rare gold
Mason Mount
86
Chelsea
Inform
Dejan Kulusevski
85
Tottenham Hotspur
UCL RTTK
Best Premier League strikers (ST) on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team