FIFA 23 Team of the Year breakdown: TOTY player ratings, player attributes, and FIFA 23 TOTY card prices

The release of the FIFA 23 Team of the Year into FUT is almost complete. The only player left to be revealed is the 12th man, which should happen anytime this week. The original 11 FIFA 23 TOTY selections are all available in FUT packs now, so it’s time to see just how high their OVR ratings are, how good their individual stats are, and how bank-breaking their price is.
The FIFA 23 Team of the Year has been a wild FUT ride so far. Amazing new content is being added into the popular game mode on a daily basis, including some of the best side content in recent memory in the form of TOTY Icons. Of course, the main attraction is the actual FIFA 23 TOTY players, who as expected have instantly become some of the best cards in all of FIFA Ultimate Team.
EA added the 11 TOTY players into FUT packs in three stages: attackers first, then midfielders, and defenders and the goalkeeper were kept for last. Now that every last one of the 11 TOTY members has been given an official FUT item, we can see precisely how good and how expensive they all are.
FIFA 23 TOTY player OVR ratings
- GK: Thibaut Courtois – 96 OVR (Real Madrid)
- RB: Achraf Hakimi – 94 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CB: Virgil van Dijk – 96 OVR (Liverpool)
- CB: Éder Militão – 94 OVR (Real Madrid)
- LB: Théo Hernández – 94 OVR (AC Milan)
- CM: Kevin De Bruyne – 97 OVR (Manchester City)
- CM: Luka Modrić – 96 OVR (Real Madrid)
- CM: Jude Bellingham – 95 OVR (Borussia Dortmund)
- RW: Lionel Messi – 98 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CF: Karim Benzema – 97 OVR (Real Madrid)
- ST: Kylian Mbappé – 97 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)
FIFA 23 TOTY player attributes
Thibaut Courtois
- Position: GK
- Team: Real Madrid
- League: La Liga
- Nation: Belgium
- 96 OVR
- 90 diving
- 95 handling
- 85 kicking
- 97 reflexes
- 60 speed
- 95 positioning
Achraf Hakimi
- Position: RB
- Team: Paris Saint-Germain
- League: Ligue 1
- Nation: Morocco
- 94 OVR
- 99 pace
- 81 shooting
- 90 passing
- 91 dribbling
- 90 defense
- 91 physicality
Virgil van Dijk
- Position: CB
- Team: Liverpool
- League: Premier League
- Nation: Netherlands
- 96 OVR
- 88 pace
- 65 shooting
- 80 passing
- 83 dribbling
- 97 defense
- 94 physicality
Éder Mlitão
- Position: CB
- Team: Real Madrid
- League: La Liga
- Nation: Brazil
- 94 OVR
- 90 pace
- 60 shooting
- 81 passing
- 83 dribbling
- 95 defense
- 92 physicality
Théo Hernández
- Position: LB
- Team: AC Milan
- League: Serie A
- Nation: France
- 94 OVR
- 98 pace
- 80 shooting
- 88 passing
- 90 dribbling
- 88 defense
- 92 physicality
Kevin De Bruyne
- Position: CM
- Team: Manchester City
- League: Premier League
- Nation: Belgium
- 97 OVR
- 85 pace
- 94 shooting
- 98 passing
- 94 dribbling
- 81 defense
- 86 physicality
Luka Modrić
- Position: CM
- Team: Real Madrid
- League: La Liga
- Nation: Croatia
- 96 OVR
- 85 pace
- 86 shooting
- 97 passing
- 97 dribbling
- 85 defense
- 83 physicality
Jude Bellingham
- Position: CM
- Team: Borussia Dortmund
- League: Bundesliga
- Nation: England
- 95 OVR
- 88 pace
- 88 shooting
- 92 passing
- 96 dribbling
- 90 defense
- 92 physicality
Lionel Messi
- Position: RW
- Team: Paris Saint-Germain
- League: Ligue 1
- Nation: Argentina
- 98 OVR
- 93 pace
- 98 shooting
- 97 passing
- 99 dribbling
- 40 defense
- 77 physicality
Karim Benzema
- Position: CF
- Team: Real Madrid
- League: La Liga
- Nation: France
- 97 OVR
- 92 pace
- 97 shooting
- 90 passing
- 94 dribbling
- 45 defense
- 90 physicality
Kylian Mbappé
- Position: ST
- Team: Paris Saint-Germain
- League: Ligue 1
- Nation: France
- 97 OVR
- 99 pace
- 96 shooting
- 88 passing
- 98 dribbling
- 44 defense
- 87 physicality
FIFA 23 TOTY FUT player prices
FUT item prices constantly fluctuate, so take the numbers below more as being in the ballpark instead of pinned-down prices. In any case, the proposed data will give you a good idea of the price range of each FIFA 23 Team of the Year card. Due to the difference in how coins are distributed on PC and console, we’ve made sure to address each platform’s market specifics when determining the players’ relative price.
- FIFA 23 TOTY Thibaut Courtois’ price is approximately 650,000 coins on PC and 500,000 coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
- FIFA 23 TOTY Achraf Hakimi’s price is approximately 2.6 million coins on PC and 2 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
- FIFA 23 TOTY Virgil van Dijk’s price is approximately 2.6 million coins on PC and 2 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
- FIFA 23 TOTY Éder Militão’s price is approximately 1.9 million coins on PC and 1.6 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
- FIFA 23 TOTY Théo Hernández’s price is approximately 1.8 million coins on PC and 1.5 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
- FIFA 23 TOTY Kevin De Bruyne’s price is approximately 3.1 million coins on PC and 2.4 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
- FIFA 23 TOTY Luka Modrić’s price is approximately 1.35 million coins on PC and 1.3 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
- FIFA 23 TOTY Jude Bellingham’s price is approximately 2.1 million coins on PC and 1.9 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
- FIFA 23 TOTY Lionel Messi’s price is approximately 7.25 million coins on PC and 4.9 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
- FIFA 23 TOTY Karim Benzema’s price is approximately 2.35 million coins on PC and 2.1 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
- FIFA 23 TOTY Kylian Mbappé’s price is approximately 13 million coins on PC and 9.7 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
To no one’s surprise, the FIFA 23 Team of the Year items are outstanding in both statistical prowess and price. Kylian Mbappé is the current meta darling, so his card being that much more expensive than everyone else’s falls within the realms of FUT logic. Those who happen to pack him will probably slap themselves hard before believing it.
That’s it for the FIFA 23 TOTY. All that’s left is for the fan voting to add one of Erling Haaland, Federico Valverde, or João Cancelo to the fold as the 12th man. We’re all expecting Haaland to be the fans’ choice and he has a genuine chance of challenging TOTY Mbappé at the top of the price chain.