FIFA 23 Team of the Year breakdown: TOTY player ratings, player attributes, and FIFA 23 TOTY card prices

The release of the FIFA 23 Team of the Year into FUT is almost complete. The only player left to be revealed is the 12th man, which should happen anytime this week. The original 11 FIFA 23 TOTY selections are all available in FUT packs now, so it’s time to see just how high their OVR ratings are, how good their individual stats are, and how bank-breaking their price is.

The FIFA 23 Team of the Year has been a wild FUT ride so far. Amazing new content is being added into the popular game mode on a daily basis, including some of the best side content in recent memory in the form of TOTY Icons. Of course, the main attraction is the actual FIFA 23 TOTY players, who as expected have instantly become some of the best cards in all of FIFA Ultimate Team.

EA added the 11 TOTY players into FUT packs in three stages: attackers first, then midfielders, and defenders and the goalkeeper were kept for last. Now that every last one of the 11 TOTY members has been given an official FUT item, we can see precisely how good and how expensive they all are.

FIFA 23 TOTY player OVR ratings

GK: Thibaut Courtois – 96 OVR (Real Madrid)

RB: Achraf Hakimi – 94 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

CB: Virgil van Dijk – 96 OVR (Liverpool)

CB: Éder Militão – 94 OVR (Real Madrid)

LB: Théo Hernández – 94 OVR (AC Milan)

CM: Kevin De Bruyne – 97 OVR (Manchester City)

CM: Luka Modrić – 96 OVR (Real Madrid)

CM: Jude Bellingham – 95 OVR (Borussia Dortmund)

RW: Lionel Messi – 98 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

CF: Karim Benzema – 97 OVR (Real Madrid)

ST: Kylian Mbappé – 97 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

FIFA 23 TOTY player attributes

Thibaut Courtois

Position: GK

Team: Real Madrid

League: La Liga

Nation: Belgium

96 OVR

90 diving

95 handling

85 kicking

97 reflexes

60 speed

95 positioning

Achraf Hakimi

Position: RB

Team: Paris Saint-Germain

League: Ligue 1

Nation: Morocco

94 OVR

99 pace

81 shooting

90 passing

91 dribbling

90 defense

91 physicality

Virgil van Dijk

Position: CB

Team: Liverpool

League: Premier League

Nation: Netherlands

96 OVR

88 pace

65 shooting

80 passing

83 dribbling

97 defense

94 physicality

Éder Mlitão

Position: CB

Team: Real Madrid

League: La Liga

Nation: Brazil

94 OVR

90 pace

60 shooting

81 passing

83 dribbling

95 defense

92 physicality

Théo Hernández

Position: LB

Team: AC Milan

League: Serie A

Nation: France

94 OVR

98 pace

80 shooting

88 passing

90 dribbling

88 defense

92 physicality

Kevin De Bruyne

Position: CM

Team: Manchester City

League: Premier League

Nation: Belgium

97 OVR

85 pace

94 shooting

98 passing

94 dribbling

81 defense

86 physicality

Luka Modrić

Position: CM

Team: Real Madrid

League: La Liga

Nation: Croatia

96 OVR

85 pace

86 shooting

97 passing

97 dribbling

85 defense

83 physicality

Jude Bellingham

Position: CM

Team: Borussia Dortmund

League: Bundesliga

Nation: England

95 OVR

88 pace

88 shooting

92 passing

96 dribbling

90 defense

92 physicality

Lionel Messi

Position: RW

Team: Paris Saint-Germain

League: Ligue 1

Nation: Argentina

98 OVR

93 pace

98 shooting

97 passing

99 dribbling

40 defense

77 physicality

Karim Benzema

Position: CF

Team: Real Madrid

League: La Liga

Nation: France

97 OVR

92 pace

97 shooting

90 passing

94 dribbling

45 defense

90 physicality

Kylian Mbappé

Position: ST

Team: Paris Saint-Germain

League: Ligue 1

Nation: France

97 OVR

99 pace

96 shooting

88 passing

98 dribbling

44 defense

87 physicality

FIFA 23 TOTY FUT player prices

FUT item prices constantly fluctuate, so take the numbers below more as being in the ballpark instead of pinned-down prices. In any case, the proposed data will give you a good idea of the price range of each FIFA 23 Team of the Year card. Due to the difference in how coins are distributed on PC and console, we’ve made sure to address each platform’s market specifics when determining the players’ relative price.

FIFA 23 TOTY Thibaut Courtois’ price is approximately 650,000 coins on PC and 500,000 coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

FIFA 23 TOTY Achraf Hakimi’s price is approximately 2.6 million coins on PC and 2 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

FIFA 23 TOTY Virgil van Dijk’s price is approximately 2.6 million coins on PC and 2 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

FIFA 23 TOTY Éder Militão’s price is approximately 1.9 million coins on PC and 1.6 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

FIFA 23 TOTY Théo Hernández’s price is approximately 1.8 million coins on PC and 1.5 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

FIFA 23 TOTY Kevin De Bruyne’s price is approximately 3.1 million coins on PC and 2.4 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

FIFA 23 TOTY Luka Modrić’s price is approximately 1.35 million coins on PC and 1.3 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

FIFA 23 TOTY Jude Bellingham’s price is approximately 2.1 million coins on PC and 1.9 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

FIFA 23 TOTY Lionel Messi’s price is approximately 7.25 million coins on PC and 4.9 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

FIFA 23 TOTY Karim Benzema’s price is approximately 2.35 million coins on PC and 2.1 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

FIFA 23 TOTY Kylian Mbappé’s price is approximately 13 million coins on PC and 9.7 million coins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

To no one’s surprise, the FIFA 23 Team of the Year items are outstanding in both statistical prowess and price. Kylian Mbappé is the current meta darling, so his card being that much more expensive than everyone else’s falls within the realms of FUT logic. Those who happen to pack him will probably slap themselves hard before believing it.

That’s it for the FIFA 23 TOTY. All that’s left is for the fan voting to add one of Erling Haaland, Federico Valverde, or João Cancelo to the fold as the 12th man. We’re all expecting Haaland to be the fans’ choice and he has a genuine chance of challenging TOTY Mbappé at the top of the price chain.